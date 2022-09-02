Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Riley Burruss Dealing With Online Bullying From Bravo Fans

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is speaking out regarding her daughter Riley Burruss dealing with online bullying from Bravo fans.

In an interview with People, Kandi says she knows the feeling Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Garcelle Beauvais shared recently with fans all too well. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.”

Recently, Garcelle’s 14-year-old son had been attacked online by what appeared to be bots online. Garcelle responded to the comments saying she had been in “tears all night” regarding the treatment of her son. She makes it a point to share that she can handle anything, but when it comes to her kids, it hurts to see her kids hurt. Kandi shares that feeling as well adding, “You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online. It’s just really terrible.”

Other Bravolebrities came forward to shower Garcelle and her family with love during this time as well. Kandi also shared that she reached out to the RHOBH star during the height of this as well. Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared their own posts asking fans to leave the kids alone and just enjoy the entertainment. Kandi makes it clear there’s a line that should never be crossed but apparently, everyone does not feel that way. “The people who watch our show and are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy,” she said. ” This is a TV show at the end of the day.”

Kandi is definitely right. I think we’re lucky that the Housewives are choosing to open up their lives for the public’s gaze and viewers have to be a little more sensitive to what they’re saying to the cast members of these shows. Of course, voice your opinion, and share your feelings or thoughts, but please, be kind.

