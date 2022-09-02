Vicki Gunavlson Says Her Friendship With Noella Bergener Ended When Noella Was Cast On Real Housewives of Orange County

One of the strangest facts I found about about the Real Housewives of Orange County rookie Noella Bergener was that she was good friends with Vicki Gunvalson. Yes, you heard that right – Noella and Vicki were friends. Noella is openly bisexual and proudly brought that energy to the show. So you can imagine my surprise at the friendship given how Vicki judged Braunwyn Windham-Burke for her sexuality. Vicki even told Braunwyn (on what would be her last reunion appearance) to pick a lane.

Even more surprising? That Noella was Braunwyn’s friend that took her spot on RHOC! Orange County is s strange place when it comes to friendship. Regardless, Vicki revealed where she stands with Noella on a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories. As reported by Reality Blurb, Vicki admitted that they no longer speak.

A fan asked, “What are your thoughts on Noella?” To which Vicki responded, “We were good friends before she got on RHOC, then when she got on we lost connection.” Vicki didn’t bother to elaborate as to why. But one solid guess would be that Vicki was kicked off the show and Noella was brought on. And it’s no secret that Vicki was not happy about her departure.

The OG of the OC even told one fan that she would “love to” come back to the show but it was “up to Andy Cohen.”

But if Vicki was jealous of Noella’s spot on the show, she doesn’t have to worry about that now. Noella found herself in the same position as Vicki. Despite bringing plenty of drama, the rest of the cast hated Noella and she couldn’t make any allies to keep her on the show. She was dumped after just one season.

Noella’s dumping is certainly a good thing for Vicki’s famous RHOC ally, Tamra Judge, who was asked back for the upcoming season. I would have loved to see how Noella and Tamra interacted, given how dramatic they both can be. And the fact that Tamra once called Noella the “village idiot.” But alas, fans were robbed of this possibility.

It’s doubtful we will ever see Noella again given her tumultuous time on the show. Which was coupled with her social media shade at Bravo once she was gone. Maybe this leaves the door open for Vicki and Noella to become friends again. Minus the vagina stacks, of course.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]