Diana Jenkins Donates $100K To Lion Air Victims

Diana Jenkins is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ latest housewife and she’s made quite the impression. Diana is uber wealthy and makes no apologies for that. She even requires her own hotel room when on a cast trip. According to her, she’s “high maintenance.” Remember when Erika Jayne went to stay at a hotel instead of staying at Teddi Mellencamp’s beach house? The cast took major issue with it. But for Diana staying elsewhere on the cast trip to Aspen, no one seemed to bat an eye. Such is the power of the richest housewife on the franchise.

Speaking of rich, Diana has been very forthcoming about her philanthropic endeavors. Now TMZ is reporting on her latest act of giving. And it involves a major plot line featured on RHOBH. Diana just announced that she is donation $100k to the victims of the 2018 Lion Air plane crash. If the name sounds familiar to you, it’s because it is. Erika’s estranged husband Tom Girardi and his now defunct law firm are being sued by the victims’ families for not being paid their settlement funds.

The rookie housewife will be making the donation through her new charity, The Sunela Foundation. Diana stated, “I was not aware of this tragedy until it became a topic of conversation on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She continued, “I feel so much sympathy for the widows and orphans left behind. I know firsthand the pain and suffering that accompanies the loss of a family member, having lost my brother in the closing days of the Bosnian War. I want to do what I can to support those people who suffered so much.”

Widows and orphans have been discussed at length (though some say not enough) on RHOBH. Last season, Erika found herself the subject of her husband’s shady business dealings. Tom and his firm have an excess of $500 million in debts against them. But as far as the Lion Air case, 4 of the victims’ families are suing, claiming that he misappropriated their settlement funds. A judge has reportedly entered a $2 million judgement against the defendants in the case.

Just prior to the news of Tom’s alleged embezzlement, Erika filed for divorce and has since denied any knowledge of his actions.

Regardless of her reason for the big donation, Diana seems very cozy with her castmate Erika. The two recently vacationed with Lisa Rinna in Hawaii. On their way back from the luxury trip, Erika was publicly served at the airport with a new $50 million suit.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DIANA DONATING FUNDS TO THE VICTIMS OF ONE OF TOM’S LAWSUITS? WHAT DOES ERIKA THINK? DO YOU THINK DIANA WILL GET ANOTHER SEASON ON RHOBH?

[Photo Credit: Photo by Jason LaVeris/Getty Images]