Kandi Burruss Explains Why She’ll Never Do Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

If you were hoping to see Kandi Burruss on one of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trips — I have some bad news for you.

Kandi told Us Weekly, “At this point, I don’t see it happening. Because, like, anybody that I would possibly wanted to — or felt comfortable being in a house with — they’ve already done it.” Fans may remember seeing Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore and former peach holder Cynthia Bailey on the first season of the streaming platform’s original series.

The show’s premise takes different Housewives from different cities and places them in a house together, typically on a tropical island. The first season’s cast was filmed in Turks and Caicos while the second season (which featured Housewives like Phaedra Parks, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Dorinda Medley, and a few others) was filmed at Blue Stone Manor. The latter must have been a one-and-done as the newest season (coming soon) was filmed in Thailand.

Kandi, who has been a mainstay on RHOA since season 2 spoke about her comfortability with new people and even shared that her time on Celebrity Big Brother was “torture.”

“I can’t be there with a whole bunch of different Housewives for some cattiness. I’m, like, I deal with enough doing RHOA and then I’m doing this, this other show with my group Xscape … [I’m] like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m done with all these different females in one place.” Yep, Kandi. You definitely would be dealing with the drama — especially since you only film for a little over a week, you all are definitely expected to make a splash.

On the other hand, Kandi mentions that she would be down for an Eva Marcille (also featured on RHUGT season 2) and Cynthia return to RHOA. “I’m always down for a good Eva [comeback]. Like, that’s my girl. And then, obviously, I’m always gonna love Cynthia Bailey. That’s my girl. Love her.”

Eva’s presence on RHUGT 2 was definitely a refreshing feeling since the 2-season Housewife showcased a different side of her while filming with some of the Bravo greats in the Berkshires.

