Mark Ballas Returns To Dancing With The Stars After A 5-Year Break

Dancing With the Stars fans knew that two long-time pros, Lindsay Arnold and Sharna Burgess, decided not to compete on Season 31. Sharna, who is a new mom to son Zane Walker Green with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, decided to spend more time with her son. “I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I am so in love with being a mom,” Sharna stated. But Sharna will be involved in this season of DWTS somehow.

Lindsay shared the news on Instagram. “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family,” Lindsay wrote. She and her husband are trying to expand their family.

US Weekly reported that fan favorite (and blast from the past) Mark Ballas will once again be waltzing around the DWTS ballroom. Mark last danced on the show during Season 25, when he was paired with Lindsey Stirling. Mark and the electric violinist came in second that season.

Mark is a formidable opponent and two-time mirror ball champ. He won the mirror ball during Season 6 with Olympic figure-skater Kristi Yamaguchi.

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and Mark took home the mirror ball in 2009. Since Shawn had to miss her prom, Mark gave her a fake prom during rehearsals. That is so sweet! Altogether, Mark appeared on 19 seasons of DWTS.

Mark is also a talented vocalist. The Alexander Jean singer starred in Jersey Boys on Broadway in 2016, playing the famous crooner Frankie Valli.

This season, Mark is partnered with TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio. Charli’s mother, Heidi D’Amelio, is also competing. She is dancing with Artem Chigvintsev.

Returning pros include Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Brandon Armstrong. Also, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Alan Bersten, and Sasha Farber are competing. Daniella Karagach is the reigning mirror ball pro, having won last season with Iman Shumpert.

Cheryl had hinted at a possible retirement from the show. So did Val, who is expecting his first child with wife and fellow pro, Jenna Johnson. And Louis van Amstel is finally returning to DWTS. He departed the show after Season 21.

This season’s competitors are interesting. Actress Selma Blair, comedian Wayne Brady, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino are all getting ready to fight for the mirror ball.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is also competing. Her friend, and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Kenya Moore, convinced her to sign up. Kenya competed last season with pro Brandon. Pasha Pashkov is dancing this season with Teresa.

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic]