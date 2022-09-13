Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere

If you’ve been missing the ladies on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the newest season of Dancing With The Stars may be just the perfect treat to hold you over.

In case you missed it, Teresa Giudice was announced to be on the cast for the 31st season of the competition show. For the OG fans of the show, you’ll remember saying that she was a “total stage mom” when it came to her kids. Because she had them in dance from a very early age, she’s hoping that will be to her benefit as she waltzes her way through the season. “I started all four of my girls dancing since they were tow-and-a-half. And the only one that’s still competitively dancing now is Audriana [Giudice], my youngest,” she told People. “She gave me the best advice… She said to make sure you have fun. Enjoy every moment. Feel your partner’s energy and don’t be scared… And just dance like it’s your last time dancing. Make the best of it, which I thought she was so cute.”

Great advice, Audriana. Since you are a competitive dancer, let’s hope your mom can channel your energy on the stage too. “Hopefully, if they’ve got the moves, then I definitely have the moves, because I’m the one that made them,” she continued. “I want all my daughters to be proud of me. And I want my husband to be proud of me.”

For the viewers of the show who aren’t Bravo watchers — this may be their first time being introduced to the Jersey Housewife. But, Teresa is hopeful this will allow her to reach a larger audience. “Hopefully I gain a huger fan base and I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa Giudice that everyone’s trying to trigger,” she said.

Teresa is not the first Housewife to compete on DWTS. We’ve seen some greats like NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore most recently. Tre revealed that Kenya actually encouraged her to say yes to being on the show. “I was like, ‘I’ve been asked to be on Dancing With The Stars, what do you think? Should I do it?'” Teresa said. “And she’s like, ‘Definitely, you should do it, you’re going to love it.'”

If you’re excited to watch Teresa on DWTS like I am, be sure to catch the premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19th.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]