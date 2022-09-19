Here’s The Reality TV Shows I’m Watching This Week

Bravo has been giving in recent weeks, but sometimes we need to branch out and explore the reality landscape surrounding us. This week I have plans to watch some Housewives adjacent content, but I am also looking forward to resurrecting some reality goodness of yesteryear. Join me for what I’m watching this week.

Sunday – Sister Wives

Are there any Sister Wives loyalists out there? I was obsessed with this show back in the day, and after 17 seasons, these wives still hit. Not literally, of course. After years of Meri Brown posturing to leave the family, having an affair with a woman, and divorcing Kody Brown (if only on paper), I’m not sure anyone saw the Christine Brown exit coming. Yes you read that correctly. The Season 17 premiere last week dropped a bomb that Christine, Kody’s plural marriage loving third wife, is planning to leave the fambly. I will be tuned in and tuned up as this season continues.

Watch on TLC at 10 PM ET.

Monday – Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere its 31st Season this Monday. I’ve never really gotten into dancing competition shows. That is, until last year when my queen Kenya Moore took the stage and left no crumbs. How could I resist watching Teresa Giudice putter around to a beat in front of a live audience this time around? It’s sure to be…something. And I am sure to be watching wide eyed.

Watch on Disney+ at 8 PM ET.

Wednesday – Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Old faithful. I’m sorry to include this one every week, but can you blame me? These final episodes are what we have all been waiting for. Last week Kathy Hilton gave us a mere taste of what is to come as we round out the cast trip in Aspen. Socialites in camo print don’t play. Or so I’m learning. After Lisa Rinna ordered a single swig of Kendall Jenner’s tequila at a fully lit bar, I thought we were off to the races. Alas, Kath took a hit of copium and those of us already stoned on the couch were dosed with a “To Be Continued…” Buckle in, people.

Watch on Bravo at 8 PM ET. The episode is also available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Streaming – Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons

This one is in honor of Kendall Jenner, since I love a theme. Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons is a documentary following Les Wexner’s famous brand, Victoria’s Secret. Spoiler alert, if you didn’t already hear through the grapevine, Victoria’s secret is an old white billionaire named Lex. Turns out Lex and his lingerie legacy are involved with Jeffrey Epstein, politicians, and royalty alike. There’s a lot to unpack here, so I suggest clearing your schedule and giving this one a view.

Stream on Hulu now.

Streaming – Cosmic Love

Welcome to the “Astro Chamber.” This new dating show, released over the summer, uses the contestants’ birth charts to help them find love. The daters mingle, date, and eliminate their prospects based on their own intuition. There’s also a talking orb that hands out free advice based on the zodiac. This show gives me Too Hot To Handle and Are You The One vibes. If you’re needing a trashy yet bingable dating show in your week, this one is for you.

Stream on Prime Video now.

[Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic]