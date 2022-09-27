Leah McSweeney Backpedals After Referring To Herself As A “Former” Real Housewife Of New York

Leah McSweeney seems just as confused about the status of the Real Housewives of New York City as the rest of us. Of course, Bravo announced earlier this year that they would split the show into two: a revamped version of RHONY with a brand new cast and a separate legacy version with the legendary cast members we know and love. And while there have been plenty of RHONY casting rumors since season 13 wrapped, it’s been months since we’ve heard anything official regarding Bravo’s plans for either show. So, when Leah posted a TikTok video describing herself as a “former Real Houswife,” fans were extra confused.

“As a former Real Housewife of New York, these are five things that I would never do,” Leah said in a TikTok video before going through a quick list of some of her more questionable moments from her two seasons on the show.

Among Leah’s list of things to never do: She suggested to never “get fully nude and destroy someone’s backyard,” “get blackout drunk on national television,” “wear a mesh bucket hat,” and, perhaps most importantly, “leave the vibrator in the chicken.”

Despite the humorous intention of Leah’s little TikTok video, fans became hyper-fixated on the phrase “former Real Housewife.” Does that mean Bravo fired her from RHONY? Not quite. As Page Six reported, the Married to the Mob founder posted a follow-up video to her Instagram Stories clarifying her status on the show. She insists she hasn’t been fired, but she’s simply in RHONY limbo like the rest of us.

“OK, I was not trying to cause a commotion … I wasn’t trying to make some major announcement saying I’m a ‘former Housewife of New York,'” Leah said in her follow-up video. “The show hasn’t been on, or it hasn’t filmed in a year and a half. So why would I call myself a ‘Housewife?’ Just saying ‘former,’ it’s not a big deal.”

Well, would Ramona Singer ever call herself a “former” Real Housewife of New York? No! Once a Housewife, always a Housewife. Leah needs to hang onto that title for as long as possible, but obviously, we’ll have to wait to see if she’ll actually be a part of any future RHONY projects. In the meantime, Leah reminded fans that as of right now, she’s still very much a part of the Bravo universe, regardless of whether she identifies as a “former” Real Housewife.

She continued in her follow-up video on Instagram, saying, “I’m on the [Real Housewives] Ultimate Girls Trip, and I’ll be at BravoCon, and I can’t wait to see everybody there.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]