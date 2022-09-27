Meghan King And Mike Johnson Go To A Las Vegas Strip Club Together

When reality worlds collide! Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King knows how to get people talking about her relationships. And The Bachelorette star Mike Johnson is the latest topic of the conversation.

As reported by Page Six, both Meghan and Mike were seen together out at a Las Vegas strip club. The two met up at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where they even posed on the red carpet together. But a source is saying despite their “undeniable chemistry,” the two are “just friends.”

The source added, “They had a lot of fun together and are glad to know each other now. But as far as a relationship goes, it’s platonic.” Meghan hosts an iHeartRadio podcast, Intimate Knowledge with Meghan King, where she talks about relationships and sex. Producers are said to have introduced the new friends.

After the festival, the reality stars went out on the town and ended up at Crazy Horse 3, a popular Vegas strip club. There, TMZ caught Meghan sitting on Mike’s lap while being entertained by an exotic dancer. They also reportedly held hands and kissed.

On her Instagram account, Meghan sung his praises when she posted pics of them at the festival. She gushed, “Look who I found at @iheartradio festival in Vegas! @mike_johnson is my new fave!” Even so, the insider says they are simply “pals and colleagues.”

Meghan might just need the happy distraction. She has recently been in the press for her ongoing legal battles with ex-husband and dad jean-wearer, Jim Edmonds. Despite breaking up in 2019, the former couple share three kids together and have continued to fight over custody. In June, Meghan filed a temporary restraining order accusing Jim of verbal abuse. Jim denied the claims and just a few days ago, she dropped the two protective orders against him through her attorney.

But Meghan isn’t just having fun, she’s also out there working and recently went to New York City to promote her podcast. She told Page Six, “I love working and being in the city. It’s always best to put your nose to the grindstone. And I want to be the best example of a single, working mom to my kids.”

The mom of three has also been adamant that she’s not sharing details of her relationships on social media anymore. After a quickie marriage and breakup with Presidential nephew Cuffe Owens, Meghan is said to be quietly dating John Deere tractor heir Trevor Calhoun. She has yet to confirm the relationship.

For Mike’s part, he’s a fan favorite of Bachelor Nation after appearing on Hannah Brown’s 2019 season. He attempted to find love on Bachelor in Paradise but struck out at that too. At one point, he was said to be dating pop superstar Demi Lovato but nothing came of it. So it seems that despite how it looks, Mike is still very much available. So if you’ve been waiting for him to be tapped as The Bachelor, there’s still hope!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MEGHAN AND MIKE ARE MORE THAN FRIENDS? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM AS A COUPLE?

[Photo Credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images]