Meghan King Says Jim Edmonds Didn’t Invite Their Kids To His Wedding

The mess never ends in Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’ nightmare co-parenting arrangement. Between the restraining orders and constant back-and-forth in the media, it’s a lot to deal with, and the former Real Housewives of Orange County stars have a long way to go before their kids turn 18. According to a report from Page Six, the latest complaint in their co-parenting journey is that Meghan says Jim didn’t bother to invite their kids to his recent wedding. As you probably know, Jim got married for the fourth time last month to Kortnie O’Connor in a lavish Italian destination wedding. At first, Meghan called it the “best day of her life,” but now, on her podcast, she revealed that their kids weren’t included.

“They don’t even have passports, and he didn’t ask me to get them a passport,” Meghan explained on the pod before acknowledging the irony that Jim had his nanny at the wedding despite not having any of his kids there. She joked, “There was [sic] no kids to nanny at the wedding!”

However, in Jim’s defense, he has seven children between his four marriages, and it doesn’t sound like he invited any of them to the overseas wedding. There were reportedly only 32 people on the guestlist, so adding three to seven kids to the mix would have definitely changed the vibe.

Either way, Jim’s reps didn’t take too kindly to Meghan dishing about the wedding and their kids’ lack of attendance. In a statement issued to Page Six, they dragged Meghan for even bringing it up.

The rep said, “Meghan has continually and intentionally harassed and disparaged Jim to get attention for herself. Then she turns around and complains that she is having difficulty co-parenting with Jim; go figure.”

The statement continued, “And the unfortunate part is that she puts her own best interests above those of her children and uses them as pawns to get herself publicity. Hopefully, at some point, she will get the help she needs and decide to lead a meaningful and productive life.”

Yikes. Despite the nastiness between Meghan and Jim, the former RHOC star did wish Kortnie the best and even complimented her wedding dress. Fresh off a failed two-month marriage to Cuffe Owens, Meghan said on her podcast that she hopes Kortnie and Jim’s marriage lasts for their kids’ sake.

“That’s all I care about, you know? Stability for the kids,” Meghan shared.

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]