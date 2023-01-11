Real Housewives Of Orange County Alum Meghan King Wants To Try Different Relationships In 2023; Says “I Will Explore My Sexuality If I Want To”

It looks like some people did not decide their New Year’s Resolution was going to be hanging on to any shred of dignity or writing thoughts in journals that don’t need to be shared worldwide. Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King is watching that last shred of dignity float away and apparently she doesn’t have any journals.

Meghan was kind of polarizing on RHOC but honestly I’m not sure if it’s because her weird ex-husband looked perpetually plagued by stomach issues or she really is that annoying of a person. What I will say is Detective Meg got under the skin of Vicki Gunvalson and she single-handedly brought down Brooks Ayers and for that I will always be grateful.

That was kind of the last great thing Meghan did, other than divorcing Jim Edmonds and having some pretty cute kids. Since her exit from RHOC, Meghan has gotten remarried, re-divorced, and complained incessantly on social media about things that should probably be kept private. Since that’s not Meghan’s jam, now she’s back to talk about relationships – again. People has the details.

After her five-minute marriage to Cuffe Owens was declared null and void in July 2022, Meghan hopes to “celebrate platonic and non-traditional partnerships” this year. Honey good grief. Go rescue a puppy. Or, you know, maybe don’t marry every guy you date. In a blog post, Meghan wrote, “I will explore my sexuality if I want to. And I will honor platonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant.” Perhaps Meghan needs to explore staying off the computer for a few weeks.

But this isn’t Meghan’s first time discussing the subject. She never talks about anything just once. In September 2022, Meghan stated on her podcast she’s already hooked up with women. Oh- so edgy. “I’ve hooked up with women… I’m not a lesbian, I must be somewhere on the gay spectrum. I mean we all are, everyone is.” She did add she could not imagine being with a woman for the rest of her life.

RELATED: Jim Edmonds Says Meghan Edmonds Lied About Having A Threesome And Says Meghan Begged Him To Have One

Major announcement ahead you guys. It looks like 2023 is “the year of the Meghan,” as declared by, you guessed it, Meghan. “I’ve been great at distracting myself with events and trips but this year I’m focusing on ME.” Okay, it sounds like someone might have received a self-help book for Christmas – how lucky for all of us. She added, “Being a mom, loving my home, paying attention to my health, writing, reading, planning retreats, and writing my book.” Oh Christ not a BOOK.

Back in September 2022, Meghan told Tamron Hall she was done putting her relationships on the world wide web. “I’m done putting relationships on social media. I don’t want to be defined by them,” she said. “You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I’m done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people.” My life intimidates people. Sure, Jan.

Stay tuned for more updates from Meghan because as long as the Earth is spinning, she will be providing a running commentary. As soon as information on her upcoming book is released, we will be sure to let you know because I’m sure you will remain unable to sleep until then.

TELL US- DO YOU MISS MEGHAN ON REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY? DOES MEGHAN NEED TO CUT DOWN ON THE PERSONAL SHARING? DO YOU BELIEVE SHE WILL NOT TALK ABOUT RELATIONSHIPS ON SOCIAL MEDIA AGAIN?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]