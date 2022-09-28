Dorit Kemsley Responds To The “Vile” Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Over the years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Dorit Kemsley, and Paul “PK” Kemsley have grown very close. Of course, they’re close on and off screen, but are they too close? Some fans seem to think so. For months, there’s been speculation that there’s something more going on in this group, and there have been pesky online rumors that Dorit and Mauricio are having a secret affair. Now, Dorit is shutting down those pesky online rumors once and for all.

Theories about Dorit and Mauricio engaging in a secret fling have been going on for a while, but they reignited after a season 12 RHOBH episode where PK and Mau were seen chatting about who among the women had the best looks, other than their own wives. Without hesitation, Mauricio named Dorit the best looking, further intensifying the online grumblings about a secret triste between the two.

Former friend to the Housewives, Dana Wilkey, even added to the mess by posting to Instagram a photoshopped movie poster of An Affair To Remember, with Dorit and Mauricio’s faces superimposed to make them look like they were in a loving embrace. On Instagram, Dorit shut down the rumors when Dana brought them up, and in a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, she dispelled them once again.

Instagram account Brands By Bravo captured the moment where a video caller asked Dorit about the affair rumors, and she shut it down. Through her pseudo-British accent, Dorit said, “Honey, listen. When something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it.”

She continued, “It’s something that strikes a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle, and I, we’re friends together, and it is such a nothing, and then to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

Never one to keep an answer succinct, Dorit continued to say that she didn’t want to “give air” to the rumors, but she thinks we can all understand that it’s “annoying as F.”

PK was in the WWHL audience to support his wife and chimed in on the rumors. He quipped, “When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?”

I would take the cheeseburger over the steak any day, but I suppose everyone has different taste. But, for now, it seems pretty safe to say that Dorit, Kyle, PK, and Mau aren’t trading plates. It’s just two couples that have grown close over the years.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]