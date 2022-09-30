Teresa Giudice Reflects On Dancing With The Stars Elimination; Says “It Was A Rough Week” And She “Actually Cried”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s stint on Dancing with the Stars was brief. Teresa’s friend Kenya Moore, who starred with her on Season 1 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, encouraged her to do the show. Kenya competed in Season 30 of DWTS.

Teresa also received support from her youngest daughter, Audriana Giudice. Audriana, who is a competitive dancer, suggested that her mother “enjoy every moment.”

Teresa revealed that she was working on keeping her hot temper in check for the show. Teresa credited her new husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas with helping her stay calm. The couple wed in August of 2022.

During the DWTS season premiere, Teresa and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov danced a tango that failed to wow the judges. It included her trademark table flip. Teresa and Pasha landed in the bottom two couples along with Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis and his pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd. Peta and Jason were sent home.

Teresa and Pasha danced a jive to “All Shook Up” during Elvis week. The routine was cute, but not a crowd-pleaser. Teresa dedicated the dance to her late father, Giacinto Gorga. After getting her scores, Teresa grabbed the mike from host Tyra Banks to announce that she cried over the dance that week. Pasha quickly tried to lead her away. Wow!

Pasha and Teresa were in the bottom two again along with Cheryl Ladd and her partner, Louis Van Amstel. Teresa was sent home after head judge Len Goodman broke the tie and decided to save Cheryl.

Teresa spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her brief time in the DWTS ballroom. “Listen, it’s all good. I mean, I knew I wasn’t gonna, you know, win it,” Teresa stated. “It was so much fun doing it, I’m glad I was here. I had a great partner,” Teresa added. The RHONJ star continued, “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I got to do it! The whole experience was fun.”

Learning the jive was tough for Teresa. “I mean, it was a rough week,” Teresa explained. “I’m not gonna lie. Learning the jive, I was like, I actually cried. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God!'”

Teresa became emotional about her father just before the performance. Teresa used to watch the show with her father, who was affectionately known as “Nonno.” “We both were [fans]. Yeah, we both were. And then, before he passed away, he lived with me for three years,” Teresa said. “So that was [our] favorite show. So, we used to watch it together.”

Teresa was “proud” of herself for stepping out of her comfort zone. “I’ve never danced before! This was the first time,” Teresa remarked.

She continued, “Never underestimate yourself. If there’s something that you want to go for and try, do it. I never thought I’d learn a whole dance… and I did!” Teresa added.

Page Six reported that Teresa was glad to be going home to her husband. Teresa stated, “I just got married and then I started doing Dancing with the Stars, so it’s like I left my husband.” She added, “I felt really bad, so at least now I get to go home and spend time with [him], ’cause I am a newlywed.”

So, which Housewife does Teresa think should join DWTS next season? She picked one of her RHONJ co-stars and besties. “Jennifer Aydin,” Teresa said. I’m not sure that Jennifer would fare any better than Teresa, but her outgoing personality could be a plus if she decided to hit the ballroom.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]