Judge Calls For Erika Jayne’s $1.4 Million Earrings To Be Auctioned Off

Another chapter in Erika Jayne’s legal drama is finally coming to a close. Radar Online is reporting that the Pretty Mess’ infamous $1.4 million earrings are getting ready to be auctioned off. So, they’ll have new ears to rest in soon.

Erika’s earrings are probably the most talked about accessory on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Dana Wilkey’s $25,000 sunglasses. And these bad boys are worth 50 times more. The notorious earrings were originally purchased by Tom Girardi back in 2007, but as we all know, that money wasn’t his to be spending.

Everyone from Garcelle Beauvais to Jon Hamm has weighed in on these earrings and whether or not Erika should give them back. On RHOBH, Erika said that she was waiting for the legal system to do its thing before making a move with the earrings. That time has come.

Earlier this summer, Erika was ordered to turn over the earrings, despite her best efforts to hang onto them. Now, a judge has signed off an order to include them in an upcoming auction, just like the couple’s old Pasadena house and the random knick-knacks from Tom’s office. If and when they’re sold at auction, the money will help go towards the enormous debt owned by Tom and his law firm. Also included in the auction are a few other things that Tom gifted to a “friend.” But, like Erika, the “friend” turned them over to the court amid the legal drama.

The trustee for the case described the other gifts that are headed to auction. They said, “The pieces are a small Tiffany heart-shaped white gold and pave diamond necklace, a small Cartier gold and pave diamond necklace, a Bulgari pearl and diamond necklace, and diamond stud earrings approximately 1.75 carats each.”

If Tom gifted Erika $1.4 million earrings, it kind of makes you wonder what kind of “friend” this was who was receiving all of these other lovely gifts. They must have been a really close friend to get a heart-shaped necklace.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE THE INFAMOUS EARRINGS FINALLY GETTING AUCTIONED OFF? WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE OTHER JEWELRY THAT’S BEEN TURNED OVER?

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]