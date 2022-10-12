Kyle Richards Says She Has ‘High Hopes’ For Her Relationship With Kathy Hilton

We are closing in on the first reunion episode for Season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been an explosive season, and the trailer for the three-part series looks promising.

The beginning scenes of the reunion trailer feature Kyle Richards crying over the state of her relationship with her sister, Kathy Hilton. Garcelle Beauvais is shown defending Kyle and Kathy from Lisa Rinna in another flashback. And I’m sure you remember the scene of Kathy dragging Lisa for being a bully, thirsty, and attacking Bavo’s #1 Kim. In Barbie-core to boot!

In an interview with E! News, Kyle admitted that after all her years, the Season 12 reunion filming was her “least favorite” ever. “Things are not great right now,” Kyle admitted before adding that she has “high hopes” she and Kathy will be able to make things right.

“We’re a family and we’ll always come back together,” she continued. “I know that’s why I was so emotional at the reunion. For me, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that’s why I felt so emotional.”

Kyle’s relationship with her sisters has been rocky since we met her all those years ago. Early on, she was outting Kim’s alcoholism, and competing for attention with Brandi Glanville. In recent seasons, Kyle’s loyalty to Kathy has been the center of fans’ attention. It seems Kyle has either learned how to stick with her blood, or the viewers’ opinion on Erika Jayne et. al has given her new purpose.

Either way, Kyle revealed that her friendship with Lisa Rinna is still in limbo. “Things pretty much remain as you saw on the season finale,” she explained.

“It was the first reunion that we left and we didn’t have drinks or dinner or do a group photo or hug or anything,” she revealed. “It was just done, so I kind of was left with not a good feeling, and just trying to work through that.”

She ended regretfully, “it was the most difficult one I’ve ever done and that I wish it had gone differently.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK KYLE AND KATHY CAN REBUILD THEIR RELATIONSHIP? IS THE FOX FORCE FIVE FINALLY OVER?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank]