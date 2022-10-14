Kyle Richards Says Jamie Lee Curtis Told Her She Cried At The RHOBH Reunion Trailer

Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is finally coming to a close and after a long and spread out 21 episodes, the reunion is finally here. The trailer featured nothing but drama and very little of Diana Jenkins. If you ask me, that’s a win in my book. Kathy Hilton came guns blazing firing nothing but shot after shot at Lisa Rinna after she led the campaign to try and take her down and ruin her relationship with her sister and OG Real Housewife Kyle Richards.

“You’re the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it,” Kathy says to Rinna, leaving literally the entire world “shook”. Just as shook as Lisa was when Kathy allegedly had her meltdown in Aspen that no one was there to witness except her. Also during the trailer, we of course see Kyle crying, hardly understandable, begging host Andy Cohen if she could leave the set because she just wasn’t doing well. If my years of binging Housewives serve me well, then I’m assuming things got pretty bad between the sisters during the taping and as they prepared to wrap up and Kyle just couldn’t fake it.

Thankfully for her, she always seems to have a slew of people in her corner ready to back her up. She tells People that her Halloween co-star Jamie Lee Curtis called her after watching the trailer and said, “I cried seeing that. I don’t like to see you hurt.”

Kyle continues, “She kind of gave me a pep talk about what she thinks of me as a person and not to forget it. And it’s never lost on me that she makes the time and the effort to do that for me, because she always does.”

Aww, Kyle. It probably feels great to have your friends backing you up. Maybe you could put a little bit of that into practice with some of your friends like Sutton Stracke… or maybe even your sisters Kathy and Kim Richards. I don’t know, just a thought.

Both Kathy and Kyle have had a tough season this year. Kyle has been in the hot seat essentially since the season started with fans questioning her behavior toward Sutton and Garcelle Beauvais. And Kathy has had to face the music now that the Aspen trip drama has finally aired and the cast is able to talk about it. You can tell Kyle seems conflicted between having her sister’s back and trying to push the storyline further. But at this point, it’s too late.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ PEP TALK WITH KYLE?

[Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images]