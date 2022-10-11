The Real Housewives Of Beverly Reunion Trailer Is Here!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were owed this season. After years of watching the Fox Force 5 puppeteer nonsensical storylines and workshop their soap-opera personas to oblivion, we are finally tipping towards some respect as reality TV viewers. We ended the season with Lisa Rinna claiming that she is now suffering from PTSD and pre-cancer thanks to her choice of joining in on Kathy Hilton’s Aspen meltdown. I’m SO GLAD Harry Hamlin and his secrets aren’t here right now!

The reunion teaser for RHOBH is yet another gift from the season that keeps on giving. It starts with a 9:47 PM time stamp and a scene of Kyle Richards crying in a high pony begging not to be a part of the ritual toast we see during every reunion closer. Us Weekly shared the clip and the full breakdown.

After Kyle’s sobbing scene, the reunion teaser rewinds to hours earlier, where Garcelle Beauvais tries to use logic (never gonna work) to explain that what Lisa is doing to Kathy is only going to hurt her friend. Lisa is shown throughout the preview pursing her lips and trying to recreate humanlike facial expressions in a Khloe Kardashian rip off dress I’ve also seen on sale at ASOS in recent weeks.

The reunion trailer dips into the EJ Maxx chronicles as well, giving attention to Erika’s prideful announcement she is in court to have her $750k earrings given BACK. The audacity of this woman who showed up looking ready for Frozen on Ice.

The preview also teases Dorit Kemsley addressing the rumors that she and Mauricio Umansky are having a fling, admitting she has no idea that glue is made out of horses, and hearing about the time PK Kemsley asked Erika if she was in porn? This show is so consistently embarrassing for her.

Later, Kathy Hilton herself comes out to play. Barbie-core and all. Kathy left no crumbs, telling Lisa directly that she “fights with everybody”, calling her “the biggest bully in Hollywood.” She also takes the floor to remind Lisa that she has already crossed her family for what she’s done to Kim Richards in years past. Kyle better be taking notes…

A Reunion trailer that STARTS with the END of the Reunion? 🤯 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/sduhGRwyxv — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 6, 2022

[Photo Credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]