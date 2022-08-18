Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives

Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got to be reunited with Vicki’s uniqueness on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, and boy did she play her part.

After Vicki and Tamra Judge were reunited on RHUGT with the reality TV spotlight, it seemed like only a matter of time before they’d get their oranges back. Their RHUGT co-star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Taylor Armstrong will be joining RHOC as a friend. And Tammy Sue was officially (and rightfully) asked back to RHOC. No one can cause drama in a group with Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, and the rest of OC’s wildest wives better than Tamra. Unfortunately, Vicki’s love tank with Bravo is remaining empty for now. It’s making her as sad as she was when she was moping around Bluestone Manor for a week.

Vicki recently paired up with another former RHOC star who is an even worse influence than Tamra — Kelly Dodd. If you’re asking, who is that? I’m happy for you. Kelly’s been gone, but she’ll always find a way to weasel herself into a conversation about Real Housewives. She hasn’t got much else to do these days, except finding Vicki a new boyfriend.

Vicki appeared on The Rick and Kelly Show podcast to talk about not being asked back to RHOC The Real Housewives Zone on Instagram(via ). She leaned on the idea that she was just too expensive for Bravo. Vicki’s a businesswoman, and the OG of the OC expects a hefty paycheck for her work. “I’m worth it. The ratings were the best they’ve ever been when we were on,” she said. “You get what you pay for.” I’m not sure Kelly is the best thing for ratings, but I will always tune in to watch Miss Gunvalson clumsily whoop her way through life.

Even though she claims Bravo can’t afford her, Vicki misses being the star of “her show.” She talked about how the cast was currently filming, including her friend, her soul mate, her sister, Miss Tamra Judge. “It stings a little bit,” Vicki admitted. *Camille Grammer voice* But NOW we said it. Vicki, it’s OK to miss RHOC. Sometimes, it misses you too, even if you are one of the most divisive Real Housewives on TV. Tamra just better not bring Teddi Mellencamp onto RHOC for a cameo. Not only will I be upset, but that might be another major test for her friendship with Vicki.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK BRAVO SHOULD PAY VICKI TOP DOLLAR TO RETURN TO RHOC? DO YOU THINK THEY MADE THE RIGHT MOVE ASKING TAMRA BACK BUT NOT VICKI?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]