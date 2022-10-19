Shereé Whitfield Reveals Who She Would Like To Return To Real Housewives Of Atlanta

It’s been a while since we’ve been in the glory days of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and fans have been very vocal about who they’d want to see return to the series someday.

Typically, we hear a lot about our good sis NeNe Leakes, high-class attorney miss Phaedra Parks, and the effortlessly hilarious Porsha Williams. But OG Shereé Whitfield, who has come and gone a few times, is revealing to E! News that she would love to see Kim Zolciak-Biermann rejoin the cast someday.

“That’s one of the people I would love to bring back to the show,” she said while at BravoCon. Fans may remember Kim’s messy exit during the middle of season 5. She returned as a “friend” of the show during season 10 before being run off again after coming hard for NeNe, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Cynthia Bailey. Pretty much the entire cast.

Although Kim was probably not expecting to be one of the targets during her triumphant return in season 10 — unfortunately, she was. Fans, along with myself, had hoped to see her team up with NeNe and Shereé to give us some fun moments, a little light-hearted shade, and heck, maybe even a slight wig shift if it got to that point.

However, once Kim alleged that NeNe lived in a “roach fest” and blasted this out for the world to see online, things were just not the same for miss Tardy for the Party. On top of that, Kim was already sitting on ready after coming for Kenya the season prior while at the housewarming party for Chateau Shereé.

Along with Kim, Shereé also said she’d be interested in seeing another OG return such as Lisa Wu.

“She left before we really got to see the whole Lisa Wu,” Shereé added. “She’s funny, too. She speaks her mind, she’s strong, and they just didn’t get a chance to capture that because she was gone too soon.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]