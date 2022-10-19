Dancing With The Stars Recap: Who Went Home On Prom Night?

Last time on Dancing with the Stars, everyone was stunned when Selma Blair announced that she needed to withdraw from the competition to take care of her health. All her DWTS co-stars were in tears as they watched her final dance with pro Sasha Farber.

Now the cast is revisiting prom night. They will also participate in a dance marathon, with the winning couple being crowned Prom King and Prom Queen. Put on your corsage, and let’s get into the recap!

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

Actor Daniel Durant loved his senior prom. He wore a pink suit. Daniel and Britt Stewart performed a cheeky cha cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland. Judge Derek Hough loved Daniel’s swagger. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba felt like Daniel is being “too contained.” The duo earned a score of 32/40.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev

Heidi D’Amelio of The D’Amelio Show was runner-up for Prom Queen at her prom in 1990. Heidi and pro Artem Chigvintsev danced a fun jazz routine to “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper.

Judge Bruno Tonioli pointed out that there was a stumble with the dismount. Artem and Heidi earned 33/40 from the judges.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki

Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and his partner Koko Iwasaki danced a charming Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse. Vinny didn’t go to prom, and he wasn’t part of the popular crowd.

Head judge Len Goodman wanted to see more than four bars in hold and urged Vinny to work on his marathon dance. That seems harsh. The duo scored 28/40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Shangela went to prom with his best friend. Shangela and Gleb Savchenko performed an energetic cha cha to Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight.”

Carrie Ann welcomed Shangela to the Fly Girl Club! Of course, Len did not like the beginning section with the fans. Shangela and Gleb earned 35/40.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

In 2019, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio stopped going to school two years before prom. She attended prom with her friends from high school. Charli and her pro partner Mark Ballas danced a fun-filled jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates.

Derek called it “near perfect.” Len was impressed. The duo earned 38/40, including their first 10 from Len!

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Country singer Jessie James Decker attended her senior prom in 2007. She was bullied during high school and changed high schools her senior year. Jessie and partner Alan Bersten performed an elegant Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson.

Derek praised Jessie’s improvement. Bruno complimented her frame and her footwork. Jessie and Alan received 32/40 from the judges.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey attended two proms, but she was invited to four. She and pro Val Chmerkovskiy performed a fierce tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester.

Carrie Ann called it Gabby’s best dance. Len said their tango was “fantastic.” Gabby and Val received a score of 40/40. The first perfect score in the competition!

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Actor Trevor Donovan didn’t attend prom-he just pretended that he did. Trevor and his partner, Emma Slater, danced a punk-rock jive to Green Day’s “Basket Case.”

Len enjoyed the side-by-side sections. Bruno called it “energetic,” but said it needed to have more bounce. The duo received 32/40.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Fitness model Joseph Baena was Prom King and wore a red velvet suit. Classy! Joseph and Daniella Karagach danced the cha cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON.

Len called it “terrific.” Bruno commended Joseph’s growth week after week. Daniella and Joseph earned a score of 32/40 from the judges.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong

American Idol star Jordin Sparks recalled hearing her song, “No Air,” played at her prom. While many people left the dance floor, Jordin’s brother and friends were there to support her.

Jordin and Brandon Armstrong performed a contemporary routine to “No Air” by Jordin and Chris Brown.

Derek called the performance “beautiful.” Len complained about Brandon spinning Jordin by her arm and leg. Jordin and host Alfonso Ribeiro sang a duet of “No Air” in the sky box. Brandon and Jordin received a 35/40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Comedian Wayne Brady didn’t go to his senior prom because his 10th-grade date ditched him. Rude! Wayne and pro Witney Carson danced a sexy and electric samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock.

Bruno called the duo “the king and queen of samba!” Len stood up and gave the couple a standing ovation! WOW! Witney and Wayne scored 40/40.

Dance Marathon

During the Dance Marathon, couples will perform a hustle to Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” and a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra. Up for grabs? Bonus points from the judges, and bragging rights.

Daniel and Britt are the first ones eliminated, followed by Vinny and Koko. Joseph and Daniella were removed next, then Witney and Wayne were taken out.

Now we are in the Lindy Hop section. Charli and Mark were eliminated, followed by Trevor and Emma and Heidi and Artem.

Shangela and Gleb are next off the floor. That means Jessie and Alan are Prom King and Prom Queen! They also nabbed an extra 11 points.

The Elimination

The bottom two couples are Heidi and Artem and Joseph and Daniella. Derek voted to save Heidi and Artem, as did Bruno. Carrie Ann saved Daniella and Joseph. Len voted to save Heidi and Artem. Joseph and Daniella are sent home.

TELL US- WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE DANCE MARATHON? WAS THE RIGHT COUPLE SENT HOME?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]