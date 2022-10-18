Selma Blair Drops Out Of Dancing With The Stars; Says “I Pushed As Far As I Could”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars has been excellent so far. The show is once again breaking down barriers. This season, Shangela from RuPaul’s Drag Race is dancing with pro Gleb Savchenko. They are the first all-male pairing on DWTS.

Another competitor, actress Selma Blair, quickly became a fan favorite. Selma discussed having multiple sclerosis on the Season 31 premiere of DWTS. The disease affects Selma’s movement and balance. Still, she danced fearlessly every week with partner Sasha Farber, turning in beautiful performances.

During James Bond week, Sasha blindfolded Selma for their rumba. The blindfold helped to limit Selma’s sensory overload.

And during Disney+ week, the couple performed a quickstep that judge Len Goodman called a “proper Disney dance.” The duo scored 32/40.

During the Most Memorable Year night on October 17, 2022 host Tyra Banks repeatedly mentioned a huge announcement that would shake up the competition. Sadly, the news was that Selma must leave DWTS.

People reported that the Cruel Intentions actress made the difficult decision to walk away from the show to take care of her health.

In a pre-taped package, viewers saw Selma talking with Sasha. “You know I’ve been monitored and in touch with my doctors this whole process. I had these MRIs and when the results came back, it just all adds up to I can’t. I can’t,” Selma stated. “I can’t go on with the competition. I pushed as far as I could.” MS causes damage to the nerves and interferes with communication between the bones and the brain.

“With a chronic illness, you do have special considerations and my body is definitely taking a hit. It’s way too much for the safety of my bones,” Selma shared. “There’s just intensive bone trauma and inflammation among rips and tears so I could do extensive damage that of course, I do not want.” Selma planned to share with her son, 11-year-old Arthur, that “sometimes you make hard decisions.”

Before leaving the ballroom, Selma wanted to dance one final time with Sasha. “You’re my champion,” Sasha told Selma.

The couple danced a breathtaking waltz to “What the World Needs Now.” The other cast members cried during Selma’s final dance with Sasha. “If the others have climbed hills, you have climbed mountains,” Len stated. “You really have inspired millions of people. Your star has never shone brighter,” judge Bruno Tonioli told Selma.

The actress said, “It’s so hard for me to take care because I don’t want to, ’cause I want to be here. But I know as a mom and someone that also wants to represent some people that are taking chances and sometimes there are just consequences to any chance you take,” she remarked. “And mine is fine. I’m going to be okay.”

Sasha and Selma received a final set of judges’ scores, even though they wouldn’t count in the competition. They received a 10 from each judge, giving them a 40/40. They deserved it!

Selma shared a sweet message for her son, who was in the ballroom. “Arthur, I love you the most and I just want to say, I loved this,” Selma stated. “And sometimes there’s going to be uncomfortable things to do in life and you just do it with a smile.”

The entire DWTS cast celebrated Selma. She made such an impact with her heartfelt performances. She will truly be missed.

There was no elimination because of Selma’s withdrawal from the show.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]