Ashley Darby Confirms That She And Luke Gulbranson Kissed At BravoCon

Real Housewives of Potomac is finally back on our TVs, and the ladies are bringing it, as always. It’s an exciting season in particular for Ashley Darby, who is finally freeing herself from the nightmare that was her marriage to Michel Darby. We’ve watched Michael’s bad behavior play out year after year on the show. Really, we’ve all been waiting for Ashley to come to her senses and leave his crusty self for good. It was just a matter of time.

Ashley is one of the most eligible bachelors of Bravo at the moment and she’s feeling the post-divorce glow-up. One man that has caught her eye is none other than Winter House lumberjack Luke Gulbranson. Luke is always getting into drama with his Summer House roommates, just ask Hannah Berner or Ciara Miller. Currently, on Winter House, he’s feuding with Craig Conover and it’s going so bad that his status on the franchise is up in the air. It made for a lot of tension in the Big Apple at BravoCon. Thankfully, he had his new crush Miss Ashley to help him escape it all.

Ashley and Luke have been flirting in the public eye for a few weeks now. They finally got together IRL in BravoCon and broke the internet with a few steamy photos. In a recent interview reposted by @thebravoshaderoom on Instagram, Ashley admitted she and Luke took things to the next level at BravoCon. Well, baby steps.

Ashley was asked if Luke was a good kisser and the look of embarrassment on her face was downright adorable. She awkwardly tried to laugh it off but didn’t waste time spilling all the tea. “He’s a really nice guy. We hung out Saturday night and then Sunday night,” she stated. “And there was just a little peck, it was nothing.” Ashley added that she was going to be a lady who doesn’t kiss and tell, but she couldn’t help herself.

Even though sparks are flying, Ashley ensured fans that she and Luke are still getting to know each other. Maybe it’s best she doesn’t tune into the Winter House nonsense this season. Don’t let it cloud her rebound from Micky Darby, Ashley needs it.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT ASHLEY AND LUKE ACTUALLY KISSED AT BRAVOCON? DO YOU THINK THESE TWO WILL ACTUALLY DEVELOP A ROMANTIC RELATIONSHIP?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]