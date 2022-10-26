Lisa Rinna’s Rep Responds To Claims She’s Behind A Fake Twitter Account Used To Attack Kathy Hilton; Says “She’s Far Too Busy”

If you thought the days of social media bots attacking the stars of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were over, think again.

Lisa Rinna is now in the hot seat after fan theories have begun to circulate online claiming she is the face behind a Twitter account — @woke_stan — who has a deep interest in covering all things Bravo and Housewives.

Before things got too out of hand, Lisa’s rep responded to the accusations stating the RHOBH star has too many other things to focus on. “Lisa is far too busy launching 2 highly anticipated businesses to be involved in erroneous cyber activity,” they said before adding Lisa “only works from her LisaRinna.com server.”

The account in question posted seemingly defends Rinna by saying, “Here’s Paris [Hilton] saying that she was kidnapped and abused mentally and physically! Watch her mom show zero ounce of remorse and not even say sorry! Also where’s miss kooky hunky dory in this vid?” they wrote.

The original post finished with “Who’s the biggest evil bully in Hollywood now?”

Kathy Hilton has been on a very vocal press tour the last few weeks blasting her co-stars Lisa and Erika Jayne for being “bullies” both on and off the show. The RHOBH reunion trailer showcased a heated Kathy coming for Lisa non-stop, slamming her as the biggest bully in Hollywood. So big that everyone and their mothers know it. During BravoCon 2022, Kathy doubled down on her claims that Rinna is a bully and doesn’t seem to be wavering from it either.

The pair’s feud began during the filming of their 12th season when Lisa witnessed a reported meltdown from Kathy while in Aspen. Lisa, of course in Rinna fashion, dragged this beef out both online and on the show. Blasting Kathy by sharing some of their personal text messages with each other, promising to talk about it every single day, and holding the fact that only she was present for this “psychotic break” as she called it, over Kathy’s head.

From seasons past, most of the Housewives would’ve crumbled under Lisa’s aggressive behavior by either not showing up for the reunion or quitting filming during the middle of the season, but not miss Hilton. She’s zeroed in on her target and this final part of the reunion should be more than worth the wait.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]