James Kennedy Says Raquel Leviss Made Out With Peter Madigral In Front Of Him While He Was Performing A DJ Set

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will be all that and more! From left and right, every angle, this cast’s drama is the perfect escape. Clearly, emotions are at an all-time high from James Kennedy now that he and Raquel Leviss are done, and she’s been getting super cozy with a lot of his besties.

We all remember the rumors about Raquel and Tom Schwartz potentially hooking up while at Coachella. Since then, Tom has denied those rumors. After that, more and more came out about Tom and Raquel turning up at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. All of this was so intense that it stopped Katie Maloney from attending.

Now, James is addressing how Tom and Raquel’s hookup impacted their group’s dynamic.

“It was weird. But honestly, I’m living my life, and everyone gets to live theirs,” he told Us Weekly at BravoCon. “I mean, Raquel was like flirting with Peter [Madigral]. Like she had her tongue down Peter’s throat during my See You Next Tuesday party [during[ the first week [of filming].” Peter hasn’t been shy talking about his former fling with his Pump Rules co-star.

As James continued, he definitely made it clear he was not thrilled about his ex being connected with his friends. “Now, it’s Schwarz. I don’t know. She is homey-hopping a little bit.”

OMG. I don’t know how Raquel is reacting to that statement, but I can’t imagine it’s a good one. James knows how to make good TV and stir up the pot. Especially in the Bravo world, all of the behind-the-scenes drama plays a part in how the cast interacts with each other while the show airs and at the reunion.

We’ll have to be a little more patient before we get an official announcement on the newest season. In the meantime, we know a little about what to expect. James teased that he and his co-stars definitely have some rough patches they’ll have to cover up this season.

“Oh, year. We’ll see how it unfolds on the season. But now, it is real friendships. It’s real emotions. So that’s why it gets so deep.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT RAQUEL MAKING OUT WITH PETER? AND HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT JAMES CALLING RAQUEL A “HOMEY-HOPPER”?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]