Lisa Rinna Is Still Coming For Kathy Hilton Amid RHOBH Drama

Don’t forget — she’s the LeBron James of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the Real Housewives franchise as a whole, so she knows what she’s doing. That’s why Lisa Rinna is continuing to come for Kathy Hilton. Am I over it? A little bit. Does it keep me on the edge of my seat? Sure does.

After a season of staying quiet, Kathy had enough, and she came back guns blazing. The shade she threw toward Rinna during the last few episodes of the season and during the reunion was something to be treasured. Not too sure we’ll get that again, especially since Kathy made it clear she wouldn’t be returning to the show if the cast remained the same.

During the 3-part reunion, Kathy called Lisa “the biggest bully in Hollywood,” and fans were gagged! I mean, no one was expecting that. But if you know Rinna, you know she’s not sitting back and staying quiet. No matter how much you may want her to. Lisa went straight to her Instagram stories posting many different tweets and pictures, flipping the script of Kathy.

@AllAboutRH on Instagram captured the IG stories, and because Rinna went in that hard, there are too many to recap. But what stood out to me was Rinna’s sharing tweets that seemingly called Kathy’s parenting into question and also alluded she may be a “narcissist.”

Rinna, known for telling it all, wrote her own post, saying, “I don’t play either. Call me as many names as you want. The truth is still the truth.”

Who can forget one of the biggest feuds of RHOBH this past season? Lisa vs. Kathy was one of the most intense Housewives fights we’ve gotten throughout the history of this show. To be fair, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards was also a pretty deep fight throughout those first 5 seasons of the show. But, with Lisa sharing text messages, and bringing receipts in a manilla envelope, you know this won’t be one you can forget.

[Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for National Geographic]