Kathy Hilton Says She Will Not Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills If Lisa Rinna And Erika Jayne Do

Kathy Hilton said what she said — and she’s NOT wavering.

The drama surrounding the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills the past few months has been nothing short of intense. The fighting that took place while they were filming season 12 rolled over to social media and it feels like it’s been an all-out war ever since.

Bravo fans have seen the online feuding between Lisa Rinna and Kathy take off since the cast took their final trip to Aspen and there… that’s when sparks started to fly. Allegedly, there was this huge meltdown featuring Kathy that only Lisa saw and cameras didn’t capture. It was apparently so intense that Rinna told her cast members that she locked herself in her bedroom to avoid having to interact with Kathy.

In my opinion, the drama started to really unfold once Lisa started to tease the intense moment on social media sharing text messages, posting cryptic messages, and basically taunting Kathy by promising to talk about it. Kathy had remained silent throughout most of the season but now that we are in the thick of it — she has been firing shots from all sides at any lady that tries to stand in her way.

Now that the reunion is almost done airing, the viewers all start getting antsy wondering which diamond holder will be returning and which one won’t. If you’ve been wondering about Kathy’s future on the show — worry no longer because she’s spilling all of the tea.

“I had said that I would only be willing to come back if the cast [changed],” she said in an interview. “If it was completely the same, absolutely not. Because I feel they are two bullies that intimidate a lot of the other girls.”

Now, she’s already stated publicly she believes Lisa is one of the “biggest bullies in Hollywood” but it looks like she may be referring to someone else on her cast as well. Maybe… Erika Jayne?

“… Most of them, they’re not being their authentic self when they’re pushed up to the wall (*cough* Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards) and they’re afraid of what those two bullies [will do],” Kathy said. “Because they’re capable of anything.”

Kathy’s statements seem more true than ever especially after watching part 2 of the RHOBH reunion where the ladies joked about Lisa and Erika throwing Garcelle Beauvais’ book in the trash and seemingly all deciding that the word “evil” is worse than the word “c–t”.

To be honest with you, I’m bored with some of the ladies. The antics are tired and they’re the same each and every year. I think some of the Fox Force Five is great for the show, but I really need to see Bravo give the cast a shakeup by adding some voices back in that will also back Garcelle and Sutton Stracke. A pile-up of four (boring) women against two just isn’t fair. Denise Richards, if the rumors are true that you’re making your return to the 90210, please bring it. We need it.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT KATHY SAYING SHE WOULDN’T RETURN IF RINNA AND ERIKA COME BACK? AND WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THE CAST CHANGE AT ALL?

[Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM]