Mia Thornton Seemingly Hints At Her Real Housewives Of Potomac Exit

This has been quite the week for fans of the Real Housewives of Potomac. Bravo fans have been committed to this franchise since the very beginning. 7 years later, they are still one of the highest-rated series on the network and continue to serve us fresh shade, fun drama, and good times. Unfortunately, things got a little too heated while the ladies were on their first cast trip to Miami. Yep, we almost had a Monique Samuels vs. Candiace Dillard-Bassett part 2. Only this time, it’s featuring Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo.

And get this… they were fighting over Patricia , I mean, Peter Thomas. Yes, that Peter Thomas… Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband from the Real Housewives of Atlanta. He’s been hanging with Mia and her husband for years, apparently. And now, with Peter being the lounge “mogul” that he is, he’s hanging around this new group of Housewives to show those interested in the restaurant business a thing or two.

Flashback to Wendy earlier this season chatting it up with Peter about opening her own sort of lounge. Based on the episode, Peter said he sent over some documents to Wendy for her to sign, and she never sent them back. When he told this to Mia — you know, messy, messy, Mia — she ran it right back to the group like the bone collector she is and literally ignited a mad show.

Mia, taking it way too far, threw a drink at Wendy, tried to strike her with her purse, and was just all around extremely gross. Look, I’m here for the drama and entertainment, but when it becomes physical, it crosses a line. And after the backlash she got on social media, it looks like Mia also understands that.

She shared some things on social media recently… all seemingly hinting at her exit from the hit show. On Twitter, Queens of Bravo captured her post, which read, “For the sake of my children, my family, friends, staff, and business partners, I have to move on.” This is pretty normal for Mia at this point. After season 6 concluded, she pulled the same stunt — dropping subtle hints that she was planning to leave. This time, however, could be true.

After deleting her personal Twitter account, she reactivated it to add, “My actions toward Wendy was intolerable,” Page Six reported. “It’s unfortunate that you will attack my family, friends, and my businesses based on an edited tv show.” This has been a problem addressed several times over the last few months among different Bravo casts. Andy Cohen called it out at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion also. “While I was committed to drama and entertainment I must do what’s best for [my] brand & partners. Much love, Mia,” she finished.

I don’t know… it’s looking like she may actually walk after this season settles. But, it is the Housewives, you never know what could actually happen. We just might end up seeing her for a third season. And truthfully, I wouldn’t hate it. She’s great for the show — she knows it, and everyone knows it. That’s why she’s back currently. Get it together, Mia! No violence, please. That’s not what we like to see. Especially among one of our favorite casts.

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)