Candiace Dillard-Bassett Says Rumors About Chris Bassett “Tested” Her As A Wife

When this season of the Real Housewives of Potomac started airing, I was so excited to see the drama between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant take off. With Gizelle being one of RHOP’s founding mothers, I always love seeing her in the mess. She’s an intelligent Houswife and knows exactly how to keep us engaged. However, my feelings quickly changed once I saw how it impacted Candiace and her husband, Chris Bassett.

For those who need a refresher, Gizelle started gossiping around the group that Chris made her feel uncomfortable after last season’s reunion. He allegedly asked to speak with her privately. She told Robyn Dixon, and then Ashley Darby. And before you knew it, Gizelle brought it up to Candiace in hopes of having a civil conversation. But Candiace is a rider, and she went to bat for her man.

And now, she’s defending him as the season plays out. “It’s tested me as a wife. It’s tested me in a way that I didn’t think I was prepared for,” Candiace told People about the current season.

One of the things fans enjoy about Candiace and Chris’ story line is that they got married on the show. We’ve watched them grow as a couple through the honeymoon stage and the highs and lows of their marriage. Seeing Candiace in a vulnerable space this season is refreshing. It shows a different side of her.

Candiace continued, “I had to really shoulder him and catch him while he was going through every emotion. He was feeling defeated, people were questioning his character, questioning who he is as a human and as a man, questioning his common sense and just following this futile narrative that has no weight,” she added.

RELATED: Candiace Dillard-Bassett Says She felt “Ambushed” By Robyn Dixon’s Speaker Moment On The Real Housewives Of Potomac

Candiace has stated throughout the season that she no longer wishes to have a relationship with Gizelle, although Gizelle has expressed the opposite. Currently, Candiace really keeps her interactions with Gizzy to a minimum, so I’m not sure when we’ll see the next sit-down between those two. But one thing is for sure, Candy is NOT letting a green-eyed bandit come for her partner.

“Chris, for me, has been always been a rock; like a mountain. And so I learned from watching him just how important it was to give him that steady support and to show him, ‘I got you,'” she said.

“It’s just once again shown me and Chris how strong we are together. As I elevate, he elevates as well,” Candiace stated. “And as we elevate as a couple and individually, people are going to try and find a way to break us. But we’re not going anywhere.”

TELL US – ARE YOU TEAM CANDIACE OR TEAM GIZELLE? DO YOU THINK GIZELLE IS WRONG FOR SHARING HER FEELINGS?

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)