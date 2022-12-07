Candiace Dillard-Bassett Says She Felt “Ambushed” By Robyn Dixon’s Speaker Moment On The Real Housewives Of Potomac

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is revealing how she feels about her current frenemy Robyn Dixon on the Real Housewives of Potomac. Robyn, who I’ve always adored, and thought was great for the show, has turned up to play this year! And I’m here for it. Although out of left field, her current feud with Wendy Osefo gives Robyn something to do, so I’ve found it to be highly entertaining. Even if she doesn’t know the meaning of words like “antagonistic.”

The latest episode of RHOP was a wild ride. Not only are we still getting off this high from Wendy vs. almost everyone on the cast, but now, things are heating up even more between Candiace, Robyn, and maybe even Karen Huger.

After a messy, messy day of filming, Candiace, of course, took to Instagram Live to express her strong feelings about some of her co-stars. “None of these bitches are real,” Candiace said on IG. “They’re all fake. No one’s loyal… F–k these hoes.”

Oof. Tell us how you really feel, Candy gal.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Candiace to share her thoughts about Robyn’s bold move. Robyn brought out a speaker at dinner and blasted Candiace’s Instagram Live for the rest of the ladies to hear.

“It felt like an ambush,” she said. “It felt like my friend was trying to shame me in front of the group, and if she really had a problem with it, she could have just asked me about it. But she wanted to be a moment, and I didn’t appreciate my friend trying to have a moment with me,” Candiace explained.

Listen, I’m here for Candiace, and her reads just like the rest of the Housewives fandom, but c’mon, sis! You can’t say you felt ambushed by Robyn doing exactly what we would expect a Housewife to do. We’re filming a show here–it has to be interesting. And furthermore, Robyn is right. You posted it online! Whether we’re friends or not, it was going to be discussed, and you said it, so own it!

But it doesn’t look like she plans on owning any of that anytime soon. Regarding where she stands with Robyn, the “Drive Back” singer explained, “Well, we were [good]… I thought Robyn was the most loyal.”

Welp. I guess you’ll either have to reconsider or change your stance, Candiace. I don’t think what Robyn did was so wrong. Maybe it’s hard for me to conceptualize because it hasn’t happened to me, but I feel like once you put it on social media, it’s fair game to discuss. And that’s what she did. Was she looking for a moment? Possibly. But I’d rather see Housewives looking for moments on the show and making them happen rather than watching a boring group of Housewives.

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]