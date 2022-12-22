Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Speaks Out About His Death

Friends and colleagues of Stephen “tWitch” Boss are still trying to make sense of his death. People have questions that may remain unanswered, but we need to remember that certain things are not our business, regardless of how curious we may be.

Stephen and his wife, Allison Holker, had been married since 2013. tWitch and Allison were both former competitors on So You Think You Can Dance. Allison competed on Season 2 in 2006 and placed in the top 8. In Season 4, tWitch took second place. In 2010, Allison and tWitch were both invited to return to SYTYCD as All-Stars to compete in Season 7 and that’s when sparks began to fly for the couple.

Allison and tWitch went on to have two children and he adopted Allison’s child from a previous relationship. It appears no one was more surprised than Allison when her husband took his life.

After she became worried about Stephen’s whereabouts, his death was discovered in a motel in Los Angeles. It was determined a gunshot was the cause of death. A suicide note apparently made reference to experiencing “challenges.”

Allison has been largely silent since the announcement of his suicide and yesterday she returned to social media. Page Six shared Allison’s very raw words. In her first Instagram post since learning of Stephen’s death, Allison posted a tribute to her late husband. “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.” Almost immediately several of her friends showed up in the comment section as a measure of support. Ellen DeGeneres responded, “There is so much love coming to you. I hope you can feel it.” Fellow dancer Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “Sending you all the love Allison.”

It is apparent both tWitch and Allison are on the receiving end of an incredible amount of love, which tWitch’s family desperate needs during this difficult time. Tamar Braxton added her condolences and friend Christina Perri wrote, “Sending you so much love Allison.” Dancing with the Stars pro Julianne Hough included, “Wrapping you and your family in so much love.”

We hope Allison, Stephen’s mother, and his family and friends are able to find comfort and solace in the kind words being expressed towards the loss of this well-loved man.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images]