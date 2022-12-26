Captain Lee Rosbach Reacts To Kate Chastain’s Pregnancy; Says “She’s Going To Be A Great Mom”

Captain Lee Rosbach, ever the gentleman, shared words of support for his long running co-star Kate Chastain, who left the show in February 2020. The Below Deck captain had a six season run with Kate during their tenure together on the hit reality TV show, and the two also have become close friends off-screen as well. Captain Lee and his wife Mary Anne Rosbach often meet socially with their fellow Fort Lauderdale resident.

So, with Kate’s recent pregnancy announcement, Captain Lee gave his blessings to the former chief stew. Lee told People he is “very happy” for Kate, who revealed her pregnancy on December 13, 2022.

“I couldn’t be more elated for her,” Captain Lee added. “I have no doubt she’s going to be a great mom.”

This is Kate’s first pregnancy. She is eagerly anticipating her due date of May 8, 2023, and plans to raise her child “solo.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother, ” Kate shared. “It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!”

And Captain Lee believes Kate will thrive as a mother. He said, “She’s taken on a big challenge, but she’s more than up to it. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen her this happy.”

The Below Deck duo appeared together on Watch What Happens Live where Kate joked about asking her former boss to babysit. Captain Lee declined his services saying, “Well, I don’t do diapers. I’ll do a lot of things, but diapers aren’t one of them.”

However, Captain Lee and Mary Anne are ready to provide any emotional support needed, even to stand in as pseudo-grandparents. He explained, “Somebody on Twitter the other day said, ‘Oh, grandpa, Captain Grandpa,’ which I thought was a sweet thing.”

In preparation for her baby’s arrival, Kate was informed of the sex and has already picked out a name.

Meanwhile, Captain Lee’s future on Below Deck is uncertain. He had to bow out of most of Season 10 due to medical issues, but did return before the finale. “That’s something I’ve never done in my life,” he said of having to take a hiatus. “I’ve never quit. I’ve never had to say I quit. And it was really, really hard to admit, especially to myself, that there’s something out there that kicked my ass.”

There is no confirmation whether Captain Lee would be able to participate for a potential next season. But when asked if he would return, he responded, “Absolutely.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]