Marlo Hampton Says Kandi Burruss Is The Thirstiest Bravolebrity

Marlo Hampton is keeping it real. This time, by saying that her newfound foe, Kandi Burruss, is the thirstiest Bravolebrirty out there.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone after the rocky season both these Georgia peaches had. From below-the-belt arguments to insane accusations, the once-former besties, are no longer seeing eye to eye. At some point during the season, Marlo and Kandi’s friendship hit a few bumps in the road after Marlo started to repeatedly go after Kandi. Calling her a “ho” that “f–ked everybody for free” alongside Shereé Whitfield was just the beginning of their season-long feud.

During the cast’s trip to Jamaica, that’s when things really took a turn for the worse. There, Marlo came pretty hard for Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker, claiming he’s way below her tax bracket and that Kandi has to take care of him. Truthfully, it’s not the first time we’ve heard this about Mr. Tucker. Marlo called Kandi a “sugar mama” back in season 4 — the equivalent to Kim Zolciak Biermann’s “Big Papa”. Likewise, Mama Joyce (and others), and have all alleged the same things; claiming Todd is an opportunist, has very few coins compared to Kandi “Money Bag” Burruss, he’s cheap (throwback to Kandi’s wedding ring fiasco and both Riley Burruss and Kaela Tucker agreeing), and the list could go on. However, none of that seems to matter to the Grammy award-winning artist as she seems to be crazy in love with her boo.

While at BravoCon 2022, Andy Cohen asked Marlo during an episode of Watch What Happens Live who she thought the thirstiest Bravolebrity she had interacted with that weekend was. Very messy, I know. But at this point, do you expect anything less from Andy on WWHL? These are essential questions as they give us a sneak peek into the Bravoleb’s mind.

“I don’t know Andy… Kandi,” Marlo said as the audience responded with a mix of both shock and applause.

Can you blame her? Marlo just completed her first season as a full-time Housewife after being featured on the Real Housewives of Atlanta for many years as a friend of the show. We have a lot to be thankful for because if it weren’t for Marlo coming in and shaking the table, this season would’ve been pretty boring if you ask me. Now, bring back Porsha Williams, and let’s really shake the table.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MARLO THAT KANDI IS ONE OF THE THIRSTIEST BRAVOLEBRITIES? AND DO YOU THINK THESE TWO WILL BE ABLE TO REPAIR THEIR FRIENDSHIP?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]