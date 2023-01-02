Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Episode 12 Recap: Mia Thornton Spills All Of The Tea

There’s no surprise by now that the Real Housewives of Potomac continues to be one of the best cities in the Real Housewives franchise by far. And Season 7 is no different. From the messy green-eyed bandits, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon stirring up trouble with Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton, to the shifting alliance between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Ashley Darby– the Potomac ladies captivates fans because, quite frankly, they give us EVERYTHING. And I do mean everything.

If you remember, the last episode of RHOP featured Robyn and Juan Dixon having an extremely uncomfortable conversation about signing a prenup for their wedding that never will be still hasn’t happened yet, despite getting engaged over two years ago. Ashley showcased more of her complicated soon-to-be divorce from that creep of a man, Michael Darby. And things really took a turn when the ladies questioned Mia and Jacqueline Blake (former long-time besties) about their very detailed sexual past together. Both Mia and Jacqueline remained tight-lipped; however, this is Potomac we’re talking about, and I’m certain the ladies will get to the bottom of this. Unless Mia or Jacqueline spill all of the tea themselves. Here are the five main takeaways from the most recent RHOP episode, “Mic Drop.”

Mia, Jacqueline, And Gordon Continued

This week’s episode wasted no time getting right to the juicy details about Mia and Jacqueline. The scene was incredibly awkward. Gordon Thornton, Mia’s husband, lingered in the background out of place (sort of like whenever Ray Huger appears on my screen), which led me to believe that there is definitely more to this trio’s complicated relationship than what is being shared with the rest of the group.

However, to my surprise, Jacqueline reassured viewers that their friendship has never been sexual and the three of them combined are nothing more than friends. But what really got me is when Jacqueline told the world that Gordon helped her put a payment down on her Porsche when she first got it.

HUH? Was that supposed to be shared? The look on Gordon’s face and his apprehension to respond led me to think it wasn’t. And now, I definitely have questions. But we’re just going to let that one sit in the vault for a little until it reaches the rest of the group cause when it does, I just know it’ll be worth the wait.

The Green-Eyed Bandits Question Mia

Mia, Gizelle, and Robyn all met up for a nice mid-day meal and, of course, wasted no time spilling the tea. Gizelle relayed the message back to Mia that Karen shared with her, Ashley, and Robyn that Mia has channeled her inner “Jacques Clouseau” at one point and inspected the inside of Jacqueline’s most intimate body part. Karen also carried the bone that Mia fooled around with Peter Thomas’ girlfriend the night before her wedding.

WHAT!? It’s starting to get just a tad bit weird here. Not for me, but for Mia and Gordon.

By now, we know that Gordon enjoys playing with other women, and Mia likes to watch. We also know that Mia likes to share, as she’s given one of her boyfriends to Jacqueline to test drive at one point because, hey, what are friends for, right? At this point, I can’t say I’m shocked because Mia is a wild card — you never know what you’ll get with her. Ever. But the fact that she’s honest and owns every part of her story I can appreciate. And that’s what makes her a great Housewife.

Karen’s In The Hot Seat

After hearing that private details about her sex life were now floating around the group, Mia told some of the ladies how upset she was with Karen. Do I see her side? Yes. Did she make the mistake of revealing too much to one of her co-stars while filming a reality show? Also yes. Because now, it’s fair game.

During Karen’s live show, during a Q&A session, Mia grabbed the microphone and confronted her in front of her audience about her lack of loyalty. But we know the Grand Dame never crumbles (per her Season 4 tagline), and she owned up to it, which was a major surprise to me. However, since Karen was in the middle of “hosting” her show, the conversation was halted. But will it end there? Of course not! We’re just getting started.

Ashley’s Friend Causes Waves Among The Group

Earlier in the season, Ashley and Candiace got into a pretty heated argument over the allegations about Chris Bassett. Yes, we all know that Gizelle has said Chris made her “uncomfortable” during the RHOP Season 6 reunion and told the entire cast about it. When Candiace found out, she didn’t take the news too well — rightfully so. But where it reached a tipping point is when Ashley also said that she has friends that Chris may have been a little too friendly with as well.

During this week’s episode, Ashley met up with her inner circle, whom she likes to call her “PYTs,” and also invited Gizelle as well. There, Gizelle pressed Ashley’s friend Deborah to explain more about her interaction with Chris. Deborah told the ladies that during Karen’s “Spring Fling” event in the season premiere, Chris (and Eddie Osefo) were extremely “flirtatious.” She shared how Chris lingered and inched closer to her at the bar. Although nothing salacious happened, the vibe she gave off was that Chris and Eddie were around flirting with everybody BUT their wives. Now, if that was indeed the case, I have no idea, but from what was shown in the episode, Chris (and Eddie) are social beings that enjoy conversing with people. What’s so wrong with that?

Either way, now that Deborah gave this piece of information to Gizelle and Ashley about Chris and Eddie, it definitely had to make its way back to Candiace and Wendy and, ultimately, the group.

Candiace Opens The Library

Deborah attended Karen’s live show as Ashley’s plus-one. Initially, it seemed like Candiace wasn’t aware of Deborah’s presence at their table or even among their group. But when Robyn informed her that she was the one spreading rumors about Chris, Candiace’s energy totally changed.

As the event was coming to an end, Candiace confronted Deborah about her comments, and surprisingly, Deborah held her own. She reiterated that she felt Chris was being “flirty,” but outside of that, nothing else was really accomplished during their conversation.

Ashley tried to mediate another convo between Candiace and Deborah, but Candiace, who continued to refer to Deborah as a “Sesame Street” character, was not interested in the slightest. Candiace (who has already had a rocky season because of her beef with Gizelle) shut that conversation down quickly, and quite frankly, I don’t know if a sit-down between the two of them will ever happen since she’s not a credited cast member on the show. However, I’m SURE there is more to come between Ashley, Gizelle, and Candiace.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON MIA, JACQUELINE, AND GORDON’S RELATIONSHIP? AND DO YOU THINK KAREN WAS WRONG FOR SHARING MIA’S BUSINESS WITH THE REST OF THE LADIES? IS ASHLEY’S FRIEND DEBORAH BEING MESSY BY SAYING CHRIS AND EDDIE WERE FLIRTY WITH HER?

[Photo Credit: Paul Gilmore/Bravo]