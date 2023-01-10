Diana Jenkins Confirms Her Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Exit

So I must admit, Lisa Rinna’s shocking exit from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills definitely caught me by surprise. But this new tea regarding Diana Jenkins‘ departure from the series has me smiling from EAR TO EAR. Yep, you’re reading that correctly. Diana — aka snoozefest — is OUT of the winner’s circle over in the 90210 after just one season.

I knew Diana would be a one-season wonder after her first few episodes. Let’s face it– she’s boring, she’s problematic, and was one of the biggest followers I think I’ve seen on this show. Actually, in the last few episodes where she completely phased out, I didn’t notice a bit. And what really confirmed my suspicions that she wouldn’t be back was when she was rolled out onto the reunion stage on a television screen for a good 15 minutes.

In a statement to People, Diana wrote, “As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

“I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you,” she continued.

Now shade aside, I wish her and her family the absolute best in their pregnancy and continuing to grow their family. That’s a special gift she should be able to enjoy stress-free. Do I 100% believe her? Not really. Many Housewives have filmed while pregnant and shown their highs and lows. I believe Diana would’ve absolutely come back if they offered her the chance. I guess, like Rinna, it was a “mutual decision“.

Either way, Diana was clearly not the fan favorite. She was involved in several incidents — one being seen as allegedly racist by many fans — that just didn’t paint her in a great light. I definitely didn’t vibe with her, and I certainly don’t think the other ladies vibed with her, either. Oh well, better luck next time, Diana.

