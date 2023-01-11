Is Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Shading Ex Matthew Lawrence For Moving On So “Fast”?

Cheryl Burke let a couple of things go in 2022 but it wasn’t necessarily an easy transition to handle. The Dancing with the Stars vet announced her departure from the show she considered a “second family” for 26 seasons. The other thing Cheryl said good-bye to was approximately 168 pounds of man when she filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence, brother of the guy who said “Whoa!” as his main party trick in the early 90’s.

Cheryl actually met her now ex-husband when Joey Lawrence appeared on DWTS. They had a relationship for a little under a year. The Universe brought them back together in 2017 and Matthew and Cheryl went on to get engaged in May 2018. They wed 12 months later but when Covid hit in 2020, the couple experienced “prolonged estrangement” and Cheryl filed for divorce which was finalized in September 2022.

Along the way, Cheryl was very open with her social media followers about the emotions and struggles she’s experiencing going through the divorce and maintaining sobriety. Now it kind of looks like ‘ol Matty has moved on and it appears Cheryl might be pissed. According to Page Six, Cheryl may or may not have implied Matt moved on too quickly in an Instagram Story post that wasn’t exactly cryptic.

Four months after Cheryl and Matt’s divorce was final, he started chasing waterfalls with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas from the supergroup TLC. Cheryl wrote, “That was fast…” over a black screen.

RELATED: Cheryl Burke Is Leaving Dancing With The Stars After 26 Seasons; Says “This Has Truly Been The Experience Of A Lifetime”

Is it difficult when your ex moves on? Yes. Do you really need to go full petty on Instagram of all things, thereby showing him and the rest of the entire world how bothered you are? I guess in this case, also yes. It doesn’t help that she posted it just hours after Chilli’s rep confirmed the romance to media outlets.

Legal docs read that Cheryl cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for divorce but she also kind of implied some cheating had happened in other social media posts. Matthew and Chilli had been spotted in Hawaii back in August 2022, but the divorce papers were initiated earlier in February of the same year.

Chilli’s rep said she has “never seen her [Chilli] this in love” and Matthew has already met her family. The rep added the relationship turned lovey dovey around Thanksgiving and to that I say – sure, Jan. In Cheryl’s defense, it must sting like holy hell to see this stuff blasted all over the internet, but also it’s okay to, you know, take a break from the internet.

Cheryl is not going to let this stuff get her down, she’s determined to have a better 2023. She recently posted a TikTok clip dancing and dousing herself in perfume with the caption, “Mood going into 2023,” and the hashtag “#causeimgood.” Hope she can hang in there and #stayofftheinternet for at least two weeks until this blows over.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK CHERYL NEEDS TO STOP POSTING ABOUT MATTHEW ON SOCIAL MEDIA? DO YOU THINK SHE OVERSHARES? DO YOU THINK MATTHEW AND CHILLI HAVE A CHANCE AT LASTING?

[Photo Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ]