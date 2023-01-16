Braunwyn Windham-Burke Responds To Engagement Speculation

New year, same Braunwyn Windham-Burke. After ringing in the New Year with an entirely new set of gimmicks, B is booked and busy trying to ward off rumors she herself started. The content is tepid, but I promise you’ll get a laugh out of her latest reach.

Here’s the recap: Braunwyn spent New Year’s Eve with her most current girlfriend, Jennifer Spinner. These two have been together a full 5-months already. Time to get chaotic!

In an Instagram Story, B and Jennifer were caught wearing extravagant diamond rings on their left ring fingers, sparking rumors that they may be engaged. The post was captioned “We started 2023 with a promise.” Then, to keep it fresh, Braunwyn and Jennifer quickly deleted the story. This only ignited more intrigue into what the former Real Housewife of Orange County is doing now.

Page Six reported on an interview that Braunwyn gave to People. According to Braunwyn, she and Jennifer merely started off the New Year “with a promise to one another to spend the rest of our lives together.”

“It’s not an engagement yet,” Braunwyn assured her fans gawkers. She and her girlfriend merely exchanged diamond rings and committed their enitre lives to each other. Very casual. She explained, “At 11:59, we did a little commitment ceremony to each other where we exchanged rings and told the other, ‘I love you, I want to be with you, this is my promise to you, this is where we’re headed, I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’”

Braunwyn clarified that she and Jennifer are in no rush to be married. Maybe they’re just eager to confuse everyone and wear some stones on their left hands? Following her divorce from Sean Burke, B had even claimed she had sworn off marriage for good. But perhaps her thirst has finally been quenched.

In December 2022, Braunwyn admitted to Page Six, “There would be something nice [about] walking down an aisle and see[ing her] waiting for me. That would be pretty beautiful.”

Braunwyn also shared that she and Jennifer are “madly in love” adding, “I have no doubt that’s where we’ll end up one day. But right now we’re just enjoying our time together and soaking up the love and the excitement of having found one another,” she added.

And if you’re curious, it was also reported that a source claimed that all seven of Braunwyn’s children, and her ex-husband, Sean, “love” Jennifer. Too bad we all know there’s no “ending” in “happy ending” with this crew.

Until next time!

