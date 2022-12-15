Former Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Claims She Cannot Provide For Her Children Amid Divorce From Sean Burke

Let me be fully transparent and confess I’m writing this article with my eyeballs rolling so far back I can see my brain. Sometimes we have toxic Real Housewives and sometimes we have problematic Real Housewives and then we have former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Braunwyn spent Seasons 14 and 15 of RHOC navigating some pretty heavy issues. While it is admirable to confront mistakes head on, Braunwyn made it her entire identity. Fans watched Braunwyn’s journey tackling her addiction to alcohol, dealing with a mother who may or may not care more about her Burning Man wardrobe than her daughter’s feelings, and coming to the realization that she is a lesbian.

Ultimately Braunwyn and statement necklace connoisseur husband Sean Burke filed for divorce after figuring out their new style of marriage isn’t going to work. She was papped openly dating others and having a grand ‘ol time with her new single lifestyle. In July 2021 Sean and Braunwyn filed for trial separation and in October 2022 the couple officially announced their divorce.

Now Braunwyn has another tidbit to share–she can’t provide for her seven children. Alex, I’ll take get a damn job for $1000, please. According to Page Six, estranged husband Sean has “stopped paying any assistance,” and as a result, she is “unable to provide” for herself and her children. Recent court documents state Braunie must now rely on family to help pay for “basic living expenses and even expenses for our children.”

Per the court docs, Braunwyn states, “I have relied on [Sean] for all financial security since I was 20 years old. I have relied on [Sean] to make all financial decisions for 23 years, and I have effectively been kept in the dark regarding the true extent of our business interests and assets.” But wait, there’s more!

Get your eyerolling skills ready. Braunwyn said she can no longer maintain the lifestyle to which she had grown accustomed during their marriage. This includes opulent travels to Europe and Asia, personal trainers, a glam squad, a shopping budget, and more. Oh pardon me, I thought this was about “the children”. Someone prepare a square tissue immediately to catch these tears. She is requesting spousal support of $10 grand each month because Sean allegedly pulls in $65k gross income every four weeks. Braunwyn also demands Sean pay her legal expenses.

Sean’s legal team responded by agreeing to pay the spousal support but requested the court “reserve for future determination the issue of support payable to” him. This looks like it has a tendency to get messy, and with Braunwyn’s history of troubles, this is another mess Sean will have to clean.

TELL US- DO YOU THINK $10K A MONTH FOR SUPPORT IS FAIR? SHOULD BRAUNWYN BE REQUIRED TO GET A JOB? DO YOU AGREE WITH BRAUNWYN’S REQUESTS?

[Photo Credit:Charles Sykes/Bravo ]