Jen Shah To Enter Mental Health Treatment Program After Prison Release

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah professed her innocence to her co-stars, family, and viewers repeatedly. She even said that she was looking forward to her day in court.

Jen’s longtime assistant Stuart Smith was also charged with money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He also pleaded innocent like Jen. But Stuart changed his plea to guilty in November 2021. It seemed like Stuart was going to roll on his former boss.

Jen shocked everyone when she pleaded guilty to the count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud concerning the telemarketing scheme. In her plea agreement, Jen asked for 11 to 14 years in prison.

The U.S. government was seeking a prison term of 10 years. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral leader of a wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people. Many of those people were elderly or vulnerable,” the court papers stated.

On January 6, 2023, Jen was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. Earlier that day, Jen spoke before the judge. She said she was “sorry” that her actions have “hurt innocent people.” She added that she was doing what she could to pay restitution. Jen said that her “longstanding untreated mental issues caused me to create my own fractured reality.”

After her sentencing, Jen and 20 guests reportedly had dinner and drinks at a swanky restaurant. Even if Jen didn’t pay a cent, it is not a good look.

According to Page Six, after she serves her time, Jen will be under supervised release for five years. She will enter a mental health treatment program during this time.

TMZ reported that the court documents state that Jen must continue to take medication prescribed by her physician once she is released. The mental health program must be approved by her probation officer. The RHOSLC star will undergo a drug test 15 days after her release, and “at least” two other drug tests at a time chosen by the court.

Jen will begin to make installment payments of 15 percent of her gross income toward her restitution. On February 17, 2023, Jen is scheduled to begin serving her sentence at a federal penitentiary in Texas.

The mom of two has mentioned her struggles with her mental health on RHOSLC. Angie Harrington’s husband, Chris Harrington admitted to making a fake Instagram account to troll Jen. Jen stated, “I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital.” She added, “The whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.”

During the most recent episode of RHOSLC, the cast was stunned when Jen pleaded guilty. Meredith Marks and Heather Gay were in New York to support Jen and were shocked by her decision.

RHOSLC will never be the same after this season. I hope that some new Real Housewives will bring some positive energy back to the show.

[Photo Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]