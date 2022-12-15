Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah Confesses Suicide Attempt Over Instagram Trolling

The reality television platform normally consists of judging toxic friendships, analyzing hostile dinner arguments, and often criticizing someone’s life choices. What we need to remember is, despite the overblown personas they share with the world, they are also human beings.

Jen Shah launched Real Housewives of Salt Lake City into immediate infamy when her dramatic fraud arrest was captured by Bravo. We are currently watching Season 3 of RHOSLC and the fallout of Jen’s alleged crimes.

Some of that fallout consists of Angie Harrington and her husband’s “anonymous” Instagram account, created to troll Jen, Lisa Barlow, assumedly anyone but Angie H. Jen has already been open about her struggles with mental health, beginning with her father’s death and the further decline when the legal troubles began. On last night’s episode, Jen revealed she contemplated suicide. Page Six has the details.

“I tried to commit suicide and my husband had to take me to the hospital,” Jen shared, adding “the whole Angie Harrington and Chris Harrington [thing] affected me so much that I tried to take my life.” Jen’s antics on RHOSLC are frustrating. Jen’s antics are questionable. But Jen does not deserve judgement in this instance. The simple fact of the matter seems to be, everyone has a breaking point.

She continued, “I locked myself in the bathroom, and Coach [Sharrief Shah] was so scared, he had to kick the door down because he didn’t know what I was gonna do. And Coach had to take me to the hospital. I was there for two and a half days.”

Thankfully Coach Shah was there to assist with medical intervention and Jen received the help she needed. Hopefully she will continue to nurture her mental health while she awaits sentencing, which will take place in January 2022.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

[Photo by: Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]