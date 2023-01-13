Brandi Glanville Says Jen Shah Got Off Lightly And “Should Do More Time”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was recently sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for her role in a fraudulent telemarketing scheme. After proclaiming her innocence, Jen shocked everyone and changed her plea. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. In her plea agreement, Jen asked for 11 to 14 years in prison.

The government requested that Jen receive 10 years in prison. In the court documents, the government stated, “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral leader of a wide-ranging, nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that victimized thousands of innocent people. Many of those people were elderly or vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, Jen’s defense attorney asked that she receive just three years in jail. Jen’s devoted husband, Sharrieff Shah, even wrote a letter begging the judge for leniency. Jen is scheduled to report to prison on February 17, 2023.

After her sentencing, Jen and about 20 guests reportedly wined and dined at a swanky restaurant. Even if the embattled RHOSLC star didn’t pay for the dinner, the optics aren’t good. Jen needs to learn to read a room.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has joined the chat. According to Page Six, Brandi shared her thoughts about Jen’s sentence on Watch What Happens Live. Host Andy Cohen asked Brandi if Jen’s sentence was fair.

“My grandma’s birthday is today. She is 95, Grandma Hazel. No, it’s not fair,” Brandi stated. “She should do more time.”

Andy asked the RHOBH alum if she brought up her grandmother because Jen’s telemarketing scheme targeted the elderly. “Yeah, she should do more time,” she responded.

He asked if Coach Shah was aware of what Jen was doing. Brandi commented that she “absolutely” believes that he knew what was up.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Alum Brandi Glanville Claims Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian Had An Affair With Piper Perabo

“Once an attorney, always an attorney,” Brandi said, referencing Sharrieff’s previous career. Even Jen’s ride-or-die Heather Gay admitted that Coach Shah could have been aware of Jen’s activities.

Meanwhile, Brandi’s career is on the upswing. She was cast in Peacock’s reality competition series The Traitors.

She also turned an appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club into a repeat performance. That’s right—Brandi is headed to Marrakech, Morocco with her RHUGT co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks.

Brandi previously teased a return to Bravo, and everyone thought she was bound for RHOBH. But Brandi was likely referencing her upcoming Real Housewives vacation.

TELL US- WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT BRANDI’S COMMENTS REGARDING JEN’S SENTENCE? DOES JEN DESERVE MORE TIME? HOW MUCH DO YOU THINK SHARRIEFF KNEW?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images]