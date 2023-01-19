Gizelle Bryant Won’t “Hold Back” About Chris Bassett Encounter During Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

It is my humble opinion after watching years and years of Real Housewives, that Real Housewives of Potomac is experiencing a slump this season. It’s one of my favorite franchises and I can always count on them to deliver. But every franchise goes through this, especially with casting changes. Regardless, OG RHOP housewife Gizelle Bryant is serving up one of my least favorite storylines on the show.

This season, Gizelle decided to bring up on camera (after a two month break in filming) that Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband made her uncomfortable at the last reunion. According to Gizelle, Chris Bassett had a closed door conversation with her after the reunion was over. Chris had a much different recollection and Candiace is standing by her man. Far be it from me to gatekeep when a woman feels uncomfortable. But even Gizelle’s ride or die bestie Robyn Dixon thought it was a stretch.

But Gizelle being Gizelle, she’s not going to back down. As reported by Page Six, she’s doubling down on her claim and plans on bringing it to the reunion. Gizelle explained her plans on a recent episode of the podcast Virtual Reali-Tea. Said Gizelle, “I chose all my words carefully. I didn’t add any extra drama and hot sauce and tea to it, which I know how to do very well.”

She then added, “And I didn’t do that — because [Candiace and I] were friends. Now, we’re no longer friends. So I can really get to the tea and the nitty-gritty of it all and that’s what the reunion is for, OK?”

RELATED: Gizelle Bryant Says Candiace Dillard Bassett Wants To “Always Be A Victim”

For her part, Candiace has vehemently denied Gizelle’s accusations about her husband. A few weeks ago, the budding singer told Page Six that Chris is “better now.” But she noted that he was also “very hurt” by Gizelle’s claims. Candiace stated, “There are headlines that will live on the internet that insinuate that my husband is a predator, and you can’t undo that. And that’s why it’s so damaging for people to be able to make things up. It’s hurtful, and he was very hurt by it.”

But Gizelle really is going to die on this hill. She continued on the podcast, “I know my truth and I know how I feel about things — and that’s what I will speak on. There’s things I haven’t said to protect Candiace’s feelings because we were friends.”

Now that the friendship is over, Gizelle is showing no mercy. She concluded, “Based on how [Candiace] has reacted on social media and how she has played this all the way out and she’s the victim … I no longer feel that way. So I will not hold back [at the reunion].”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT GIZELLE’S ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHRIS? WILL SHE REVEAL MORE AT THE REUNION? ARE YOU TEAM GIZELLE OR TEAM CHRIS AND CANDIACE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]