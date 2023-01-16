Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 7 Episode 14 Recap: Charisse Spills Major Tea

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7, episode 14, is full of drama that I simply could not believe. Mia Thornton and Jacqueline Blake are still giving each other verbal lashings after Mia’s proclamation that her former best friend sleeps with married men. Karen Huger and Charisse Jackson Jordan go head-to-head, revealing PIPING hot tea about each other in the midst of their explosive argument. And Dr. Wendy Osefo doesn’t hold back when it comes to her feelings about Mia’s aggressive and tactless behavior. Here are the five main takeaways from this week’s episode of RHOP.

Karen vs. Charisse Continued

The drama between the two Grand Dames of Potomac finally reached its boiling point during this episode. After several months of teasing the fans with bits of shade, implying that she wasn’t a fan of Charisse, Karen finally explained during this dinner in Mexico.

Apparently, Karen is holding on to these feelings from four years ago when Charisse showed up at Karen’s mom’s funeral and made it a point to “pop her head” into her family’s limo to let her know she was there. In Karen’s words, she questioned her “genuineness” and felt like she was using her for clout to try and weasel her way back into the group.

Loyal Gizelle Bryant mentioned in her confessional that Charisse couldn’t have been clout-chasing at a funeral four hours away with no cameras and no other cast members there. Her appearance came strictly from the heart.

And that’s why Cha Cha is so upset with Karen’s behavior toward her. She was the only one out of their group to show up for her and her mom, and she’s saying she wasn’t being authentic. Yeah, I don’t blame Charisse for being upset.

Jacquline And Mia Are Done

After last week’s messy argument between former long-time besties Mia and Jacqueline, fans have been on the edges of their seats to see where the friends of 30 years would go from there. After calling Jacqueline out for allegedly sleeping with married men, the two make their way to Jacqueline’s suite to try and work out their issues.

Jacqueline immediately tried to lay down the hammer– letting Mia know that what went down at dinner was “unacceptable.” She felt that Mia made an accusation that she sleeps with married men — aka Gordon Thornton — and she didn’t appreciate the “lie” Mia told. But to her surprise, and mine too, chile, Mia shot back with an assertive, “What did I lie about?”

Yikes, sis! Just hang this one up, Jacqueline, because you know better than anyone that Mia is NOT going to back down from this fight. As the conversation started to turn sour, Mia headed toward the door. But before she could leave, Jacquline was sure to remind her that Gordon was married when the two of them met, and maybe she should take her own advice.

But again, this doesn’t phase Mia one bit as she walks out in her Loubitouns, saying, “He was. I owned it.”

Charisse The Bone Collector?

During her argument with Karen, Charisse finally dropped the bombs the rest of the ladies knew she had been sitting on. Aside from Blue Eyes — you know, Karen’s supposed firefighter boyfriend — Charisse spills the tea that Karen allegedly used to be in a rehab center before her friends came and checked her out.

Hearing this sent an echo through my head of Brandi Glanville’s iconic “At least I don’t do crystal meth all night long in the bathroom, bitch” line from her early days as a Housewife.

Additionally, during a second dinner during this episode, Charisse revealed the only reason Karen is featured on RHOP is because of her.

I actually do recall this conversation on Carlos King’s podcast, Reality with the King. Charisse spoke about being the REAL Grand Dame of Potomac. Like NeNe Leakes piecing together the first season cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Charisse hand-picked the RHOP cast, and some of the ladies, like Robyn Dixon, believe that’s why Karen is so bothered by her.

Robyn’s Wedding Continued

The ladies continued to question Robyn about her wedding to Juan Dixon. At this point, we’ve seen them get engaged and we’ve seen the ring. We’ve seen them buy a house together, and we’ve even seen them obtain their marriage license together. But the one thing we’ve been waiting on has yet to arrive: the damn wedding.

C’mon Robyn. Don’t feed us the BS line that you’re planning on throwing a small wedding in Jamaica in less than 40 days, and no one is invited except your two sons. Get real! No one is buying it. Especially not Karen.

And for once, I agree with her. It doesn’t make sense that you begged and begged to be married to this man before you start to take any more major steps with him, and now here we are–waiting for you to plan the wedding YOU said you were waiting on.

It’s confusing. And just be real, Robyn. If you don’t want to throw this big extravagant wedding for the Real Housewives because it’s just not your thing, just say that. I’d rather you pull a Kenya Moore and get married on a random day, and no one knows about it until some online publication drops the exclusive details. That would at least give fans something to talk about with this boring wedding storyline of yours.

Wendy And Mia Are Still At Odds

Toward the end of this episode, another argument breaks out at the dinner table. This time between Mia and Dr. Wendy. Candiace Dillard Bassett calls Mia out for apologizing to everyone in the group for her behavior in South Beach, except for Wendy.

And to my surprise, Mia let it be known that she didn’t apologize to Wendy because she wasn’t sorry.

Ehh, Mia — I kinda live for your iconic and chaotic moments, but this ain’t it, chief. You hit Wendy with your purse (or tried to, at least) and also threw a drink at her. For what? All because you thought she was insinuating your husband sleeps with men? Which is nowhere near what she said or implied.

At the end of it all, Wendy called Mia a “gutter ass bitch” for not apologizing for “assaulting” her. And with that, it looks like the beef between these two will carry on.

