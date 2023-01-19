Kyle Richards Slammed Reza Farahan For Calling Her The “Most Overrated Housewife”

I live for Bravo cross franchise drama. And the cast of the now-cancelled (womp womp) Shahs of Sunset have never been afraid to slam their fellow Bravolebrities. Case in point is Reza Farahan, whose blistering critiques made him an obvious villain on Shahs for years.

As reported by Page Six, his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live has now gotten him in hot water with Kyle Richards. After being asked by host Andy Cohen who the most overrated housewife is, Reza named the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. “This is going to get me in a lot of trouble, so I’m sorry in advance. But Kyle Richards. Sorry, Kyle,” he said.

Reza couldn’t have been that sorry though because he named Kyle’s arch nemesis Lisa Vanderpump as a suitable replacement for Kyle. He stated, “Ding dong, I want her to come back.” The “ding dong” part was in reference to LVP’s tweet after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving the show. Reza added of LVP, “I want to know what’s going on in her life.” I mean, samesies.

Naturally, Kyle didn’t take too kindly to the remark, even though I thought it was pretty tame. Kyle jumped into the comments of the Bravo fan account Cici Loves You, who posted a video of Reza’s remarks. The RHOBH star wrote, “Wasn’t his show cancelled? And wasn’t he the first one voted off on [The] Traitors? I can’t even be offended.” Sorry for the spoiler alert if you haven’t watched yet (you should!) but The Traitors is a new reality competition show on Peacock. I am more than half way through and love it.

RELATED: Kyle Richards And Kathy Hilton Give An Update On Where They Stand With Each Other

Kyle sure seems pressed for someone who isn’t even offended. Reza being Reza, he had his own clap back and lets just say, I think Kyle is still recovering.

The real estate agent/reality star responded, “My show was canceled and I was killed 1st on [the] traitors, but my siblings and all my cast mates still take my calls.” He asked, “How are @kathyhilton and @kimrichards11 doing @kylerichards18?” Yikes!

Now look, Reza is known for going below the belt and this was a below the belt response. Also hypocritical given his past storylines with his castmates/friends. But let’s face it – Reza isn’t wrong. Kyle has been airing out her family’s dirty laundry for years and it’s time someone called her out on it aside from just the fans.

Pro tip for Kyle – when dealing with Reza, it’s probably just best to eat your food and mind your business.

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH REZA THAT KYLE IS THE MOST OVERRATED HOUSEWIFE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER RESPONSE? DID REZA CROSS THE LINE WITH HIS CLAP BACK OR IS HE JUST SPEAKING FACTS?

[Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images]