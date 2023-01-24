Tori Spelling Admits To Spending $400 In Only “Two Days” On Denise Richards OnlyFans Account

Tell me you have money to burn without telling me you have money to burn. Or tell me you have zero issue with alerting an economically challenged society you’ve just wasted a car payment feebly trying to hype up your buddy. Bless her heart, Tori Spelling is making headlines again. But is Tori ever in the media for something good?

Those in the know are already familiar with Tori’s history in the entertainment industry. The daughter of an absolute television mogul, she basically grew up in a palace. She found herself on one of the most popular teen shows of the 90’s. Unfortunately Tori’s adulthood wasn’t as princess-like as her childhood. She’s been in a constant state of disarray for several years now. Thanks to an unhealthy marriage and a stalled career, everything hasn’t been coming up roses for Tori.

While she has longed for the opportunity to share her life with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers, it kind of seems like Bravo doesn’t want to deal with any of her sTorilines. In the interim, Tori must have decided watching former RHOBH cast members for a fee is a better option. In lieu of a hobby or paid employment, Tori discovered OnlyFans and she checked out Denise Richards’ account. Then she thought it would be a great idea to tell the public she just wasted $400. Page Six has all of the details.

While appearing on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, Tori said, “I’ve been friends with her [Denise] for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and — I’m not going to lie — I was like, ‘Let me check it out. What does it entail?’” Interesting question from someone who was born and raised in Hollywood and knows exactly what it entails.

Tori added, “So, I looked at it and of course, it shows something like unless you subscribe you can’t get it. So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name.” Of course – subscribe under a fake name and then run to Jeff Lewis to let everyone know you have just subscribed under a fake name. Brilliant.

Tori said she “just wanted to see” how far Denise went with the content, as the platform is subscription-based. “It’s riveting because they’re like, ‘Hey we might show you this in the shower.’ And I just wanted to see, it’s my friend and I’m like, ‘Hey, how far is she going?’” the actress commented.

Then Tori shared how she got sucked in spending the last $400 of her daddy’s money for something she could probably see on HBO. “They say, allegedly, if you tip them they get back to you faster. So, I was like, ‘Hey, love what I’m seeing, would love to see some more.’ I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400,” Tori explained. “I couldn’t stop.” This poor money management was the reason she didn’t receive a large inheritance when Aaron Spelling died.

Not for nothing, it basically sounds like Tori is doing an ad for Denise. The account went live last June when Denise joined her daughter Sami Sheen on OnlyFans. Perhaps Denise asked Tori to give her a plug so the numbers jump up. Or maybe Tori was checking it out to see if she should create an OnlyFans account of her own. 9021OhNo…

