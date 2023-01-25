Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Stanbury Explains Why She And Husband Sergio Carrallo Put Their Fertility Journey On Pause

The Real Housewives of Dubai made its grand debut on June 1, 2022. The show gave viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the unconventional Middle Eastern lifestyles of Housewives residing in “the City of Gold.” Bravo veterans were already familiar with one of the main cast members, Caroline Stanbury.

Caroline first graced our televisions back in the Ladies of London days. If you haven’t watched that show, make it your next binge-viewing priority. Bravo axed the program after Caroline relocated to Dubai with her husband. That was all she wrote until the birth of RHODubai. When fans saw Caroline again, she was divorced, her kids were basically grown, and she had a new boy toy man in her life.

In Season 1 of the new franchise, Caroline married the seemingly parched Sergio Carrallo. Despite their age difference, the couple appear to be massively in love and looking forward to a long happy life of togetherness– when cameras are rolling. Since Sergio does not have children of his own, he was very vocal about expanding the family. He wants to make Caroline a mommy again. Now we have an update on the state of Caroline’s future shoe room nursery.

According to Page Six, the couple are waiting to produce a child until their home construction is completed and they can move into the residence. Sounds about right. Caroline said, “We have a little baby boy embryo on ice.” Caroline added implantation won’t happen until her three kids from her first marriage are settled in the new home as well.

Despite struggling from previous issues with fertility, Caroline revealed a while back she is on the IVF train. Now all they are waiting for is a second season the right time to schedule the procedure and start planning an enormous baby shower where Sergio will be able to flaunt his main character energy to his heart’s content.

The ladies of RHODubai appeared at BravoCon in October 2022 in all their shimmering glory. After a so-so Season 1, Bravo hasn’t revealed if we are going to see the show come back, but Sergio Caroline and the gang are ready and waiting for the call. While many fans found the Dubai location questionable and the cast unwatchable, that has never deterred Bravo from green lighting a second season before. Stay tuned to see if we will get to watch Caroline and Sergio go from picking out home fixtures to picking out baby shoes.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]