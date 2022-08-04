Phaedra Parks Wants To “Bring In The Ratings” By Joining Real Housewives Of Dubai

My personal favorite gift from the most recent season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was the long-awaited return of Phaedra Parks. Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t been the same since Phaedra “left” the show, and I deeply missed her expert shade throwing during confessionals. It was refreshing to see her goof off and sport as many wigs as possible in Bluestone Manor.

RHUGT Season 2 is re-launching several Real Housewives‘ careers. Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong have been announced for the next season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Dorinda Medley seems to think she’s coming “off pause” any day now, even though I won’t hold my breath. Truthfully, I hope Phaedra is the next for a comeback. RHOA might be tough considering Kandi Burruss still holds a peach and will never film with her friend-turned-enemy. But PhaePhae seems to have a better idea of how she can get back on our TV screens regularly.

Phaedra revealed to Page Six that she would like to join the newest RH show on the block — Real Housewives of Dubai. Sure, she made a cute cameo during the ongoing first season alongside Caroline Brooks. Phaedra is thinking bigger, though, and looking for a house in Dubai. “What brings in the ratings brings in the ratings, honey,” Phaedra said about her potentially joining the cast. It might be the kickstart the show needs to compete with the well-seasoned Real Housewives cities. Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan may not be jumping for joy at the thought, but I am. Brooks probably wouldn’t mind another ally on the cast either.

Ayan just doesn’t need anyone besides Caroline Stanbury to compete with to be the Queen Bee. Phaedra thinks she’d fit right in with the cast and prefers being in a group of equals. “What makes an ensemble cast an ensemble cast is because everyone plays their part and everyone’s being an individual. There’s no queen bee, there are a few snooze-fests,” she said. Additionally, Phaedra also resonates with many of the RHODubai cast who are also moms to sons like she is. She went as far as to say that Dubai is “the home for [her]” so I’m going to need Andy Cohen to get on that ASAP.

TELL US – WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE PHAEDRA JOIN RHODUBAI? DO YOU THINK SHE’D FIT INTO THE CAST?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]