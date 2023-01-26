The Below Deck Mid-Season Trailer Is Here!

Wooof. Whatever crud has been floating around this flu-season finally got me. Apologies for having missed the Below Deck recap this week – but at least have a mid-season trailer to talk about! It was dropped by People a few days ago.

Two weeks ago Below Deck and Bravo served up their classic “To Be Continued.” We were just about to see Camille Lamb lose her position on the motor yacht St. David!! Many long-time reality viewers had their suspicions though. Myself included. Why cliff-hang such an obvious moment?

This week, we in fact saw Captain Sandy Yawn fire Camille at long last. Her departure was possibly the most awkward one we’ve ever seen. Rachel Hargrove and Ross McHarg couldn’t be bothered to care. Fraser Olender cried tears of disappointment and exasperation. Ben Willoughby also sobbed because he lost the “one person” he’s opened up to in a long time. In the end, Camille walked off the boat wearing a guest’s faux fur carrying her giant ego in tow. Everything was in balance.

This week’s BD episode also featured a dilemma I’ve been patiently waiting for. Sandy vs. Rachel. I just knew these two would butt heads eventually. Sandy was seated with the guests for dinner and caught on to Rachel’s leisurely pace while serving up an eight-course meal. She pulled Rachel aside the next morning to give her some industry advice and just a little bit of shame. Again, everything is in balance.

The mid-season trailer gave insight into Bravo’s use of the “to be continued” teaser for Camille. First, we see that a new female deck/stew will be joining the crew. Ben can be heard saying he and the new hire(??) have “so many nudes of each other on their phone.” Then…from out of nowhere… in walks Camille. It seems Ben has invited her out for a crew dinner without telling anyone! In a confessional he says, “F**k me, this is insane.” Not sure what you were expecting, babe? In her confessional, Camille gives the camera a middle finger. Charming.

RELATED: Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

We also get a glimpse of Alissa Humber doing the most with Ross while drunk for some reason. I’m not totally understanding what that’s about. She seems to insult Katie Glaser for having “no self-respect.” By my estimation, Katie has held Ross very accountable to date. We even see him apologizing to her for his behavior later in the clip. Katie definitely deserves better, though.

Alissa also seems to start something with Chef Rachel according to the teaser. She borrows a line from Captain Sandy and insults the pace at which Rachel is getting food out of the kitchen. Whatever. I’m always here to see Rachel stand up for herself in the most direct and hilarious way possible. Bring it!

Then there’s a scene of Sandy literally YELLING at my sweet baby Fraser. How dare she!?! All because the garbage duties aren’t being equally split between deck crew and interior? I just don’t see how this is anything a captain should yell about in a galley mid-charter. To his credit, Fraser fires back at Sandy saying he’s “only defending his team.” Team Fraser!

We also see a moment where Sandy belittles someone in the bridge, calling them a “cancer on the boat.” Can’t wait to see who that is. Any guesses? I’m totally stumped.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the return of Captain Lee Rosbach is teased in the trailer. He asks Sandy if the kids behaved, and inexplicably she responds, “Yes.”

Check out the trailer below.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO DURING THE SECOND HALF OF THE BELOW DECK SEASON? WHO DO YOU THINK SANDY CALLED “A CANCER ON THE BOAT?”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]