Captain Sandy Yawn Responds To Below Deck’s Camille Lamb Drama; Says “Holy Cannoli!”

Captain Sandy Yawn may be a polarizing character on the Below Deck franchise, but watching her take on the likes of Camille Lamb has me singing her praises. She assessed the situation fairly and with a level head. To calm Camille’s roaring ego, Sandy tried compassion, understanding, and a little bit of morale-boosting fairy dust.

Finally, it came down to an ultimatum. Camille was to shape up or ship out. She briefly applied herself, but it was short-lived. A premature drinking sesh on the dock was the last straw for chief stew, Fraser Olender, who ultimately had to make the final call. Below Deck left us on a cliff-hanger, but the stew is about to be fired. Finally.

For her part, Captain Sandy is seeing a lot of Camille’s drama for the first time. Though she took over for Captain Lee Rosbach after the season started, she caught on quickly to the goings-on in the interior department. Alissa Humber and Camille simply cannot function professionally together, and the latter isn’t big on working hard and taking personal responsibility.

“I see [the behavior] for the first time when I’m watching TV,” Sandy exclusively told People. She was most shocked about the lack of respect for her professional space. Camille not only initiated a make out sesh with deck hand Ben Willoughby while he was on anchor watch, but even suggested they have sex in the wheelhouse.

Sandy explained, “For example, Camille and Ben [Willoughby] making out in the captain’s chair — I never saw that, never knew about it. Now I’m watching it and going, Holy cannoli.”

This drama, while entertaining, has taxed Fraser’s nerves to no end. He tried to manage his team, but had to bring his concerns to the captain. Sandy gave him the task of deciding whether Camille remained on board or not. The chief stew wanted to react with understanding, but instead decided to fire Camille after a sloppy turnover performance.

Sandy applauded Fraser’s decision and also spoke to the importance of having strong leaders. “You have to be able to trust your teams. I didn’t hire them, so when I stepped on the boat, I had to listen to the people in charge, which was Ross [McHarg] and Fraser,” Sandy said. “And when you have both of them saying something, that’s when you have to address it.”

Camille is a trip, though. The girl was actually surprised that she was being let go. Sandy also found the stew’s level of delusion and deflection amusing. “She made me laugh, what can I say?” Sandy said. “Watching it, I’m like, ‘People actually think that’s okay?’ It blows my mind.”

Note to Camille, if your co-workers have your name in their mouth 24/7, it’s probably not a good sign for your longevity on the job.

[Photo Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo]