Bachelor Alum Hannah Ann Sluss and LA Rams Running Back Jake Funk Are Engaged

Peter Weber’s ex Hannah Ann Sluss and her NFL player boyfriend Jake Funk are engaged!

The former Bachelor contestant shared images in a cute TikTok video from a romantic dinner she shared on the beach with her beau. Hannah Ann panned over to an image projected onto a rock formation that read, “She said yes!” She then revealed the beautiful diamond ring on her left hand.

“The surprise at the end [of their dinner] he had for me,” the Knoxville native captioned the video. Nice dessert, Jake!

Us Weekly has the full scoop on the couple, who first began seeing each other in November 2021. They went public with their relationship the following February, during Super Bowl LVI. When Jake’s team, the Los Angeles Rams, won the game, Hannah Ann was by his side. The duo celebrated with a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Bachelor Nation first met the model in 2020, when she appeared on Season 24 of The Bachelor. Hannah Ann was one of the last two women standing, but Pilot Pete kept waffling back and forth between her and Madison Prewett (the one his mom Barb loathed). The season ended with an engagement between Peter and Hannah Ann, but it was short-lived. The couple split when Peter admitted to still having feelings for Madison.

On meeting Jake, the reality star told Us Weekly in April 2022, “As soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one. It’s just been very seamless and easy.”

“Our first date was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and he had no idea how expensive it was going to be,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories.

The couple walked the red carpet together at the 2022 ESPY Awards. Hannah Ann confessed they were keep their relationship to themselves. “We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now,” the amateur artist said. “With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it.”

The Bachelor alum added that even though her running back boyfriend knew all about her reality show past, “Honestly, that was almost three years ago, so it’s not anything that’s, like, [relevant] or present in my life,” she added.

The Pellissippi State Community College alum confronted the playboy pilot at the After the Final Rose special, telling him he “took away” her “first engagement.” Though I understand her feelings, that’s the chance you take when you try to find “true love” on a TV show, honey.

“All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me [their] whole heart like I’m giving to them,” she said. “You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do.” Hannah Ann continued, “Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man!”

Amen, sister! Preach! I truly hope Hannah Ann has found herself a “real man” in Jake and that they live happily ever after.

