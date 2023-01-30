Total Bellas Star Nikki Bella Says Dress She Wore To Marry Artem Chigvintsev Was Originally Purchased For John Cena Wedding

Nikki Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella made themselves famous by forming the wrestling duo, The Bella Twins. They signed to WWE in 2007 and Nikki is now a two-time WWE Divas Champion. She also holds the record for the longest reign with that title. Currently Nikki is an ambassador to WWE and a television host.

During her time with WWE, she began dating superstar John Cena (I’ve never seen him). After dating for 5 years, the couple got engaged and planned to marry in 2018. Things didn’t work out between Nikki and John, but she did manage to find a wedding dress that lasted longer than he did.

In January 2019, after much soul-searching and recovering, Nikki began dating her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev. By the next year they were engaged. The couple began planning a dream wedding until… the pandemic. Between pestilence and having a baby, Nikki and Artem didn’t actually get married until August 2022.

Nikki has a new show called Nikki Bella Says I Do. It details her journey to marriage. Recently she made a little revelation about one of the outfits worn on her special day. According to Us Weekly, Nikki fessed up that a dress she donned to marry Artem was a frock originally purchased for her wedding to John Cena.

She said, “I had the moment with that dress … when I saw it. It was all something that I dreamed of.” Nikki explained the gown gave her a sense of empowerment. She held on to the dress after she let the guy go.

Nikki added, “I went back and forth with that decision.” She continued, “For me it [reflects] how I stand as a strong woman, I was like wait, why should I not wear what I love? Because of my past? It just didn’t make sense to me.” I can see where weddings might be fraught with superstitions and traditions. But my god, if you get a good option, you know you need to hang on to that thing.

Nikki’s sister Brie thought it was weird. Nikki said she would only say no to the dress if Artem felt some type of way. Nikki explained that Artem “looks at it as just a material thing. He probably wanted me to save money but then didn’t realize I bought a few other dresses after.” Artem, who probably wants as little stress and controversy as possible, said he remains unbothered about the gown’s history. “I didn’t think it was going to be that big of a deal for people to react how I reacted … I think [if there’s] an issue with it, they’re bringing some other energy into our happiness,” the dance pro said.

Artem added “Why would we want to even waste time talking about it … It did not bother me at all.” I love an uncomplicated “whatever works” mentality. If you are interested in following Nikki and Artem to the altar, Nikki Bella Says I Do airs Thursdays on E!

[Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]